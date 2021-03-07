FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Philips Hue Dimmable White Smart Bulb falls to new all-time low at $9 (Save 40%)

-
Reg. $15 $9

Amazon currently offers the Philips Hue White HomeKit A19 LED Bluetooth Smart Bulb for $8.97. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $15 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings and marks a new all-time low. This is also the first notable price cut we’ve seen in over five months.

Philips Hue’s latest dimmable white light bulb packs the usual Zigbee integration as well as built-in Bluetooth. That gives you the flexibility to expand an existing Hue setup or kickstart your smart home without the need of hub. On top of HomeKit support when paired with the hub, you’ll also be able to leverage Alexa and Assistant for native voice control alongside the smartphone app and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 25,000 customers. Head below for more.  

At just $9, you’ll be hard pressed to find another smart bulb on the market that can be recommended over the featured Philips Hue discount. Most reputable options on Amazon sell for notably more, and are far less feature-rich. Even many of the bulbs from brands that aren’t very well-known sell for $10 or more, making today’s discount even more enticing.

Don’t forget that we’re seeing a collection of other Philips Hue deals right now from $42. These rare discounts cover everything from its latest Bluetooth lightstrips to outdoor floodlights and home theater ambient lighting. Then be sure to shop all of the other offers in our smart home guide.

Philips Hue White HomeKit Bulb features:

Easy smart lighting in your home with this fully dimmable smart light bulb. Control it instantly via Bluetooth in one room, or connect to a Hue bridge (sold separately) to unlock the full set of smart lighting features.

