Score rare discounts on Philips Hue Bluetooth lightstrips, outdoor floodlights, more from $42

Amazon is discounting a selection of Philips Hue indoor and outdoor smart lights and accessories headlined by its latest Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus for $66.37 shipped. Down from $80, today’s offer is still one of the first discounts to date, saves you over $13, and matches our previous mention for the best price since Black Friday.

With the added perk of Bluetooth connectivity, the latest Lightstrip Plus is just as ideal for those getting started as anyone already in the Hue ecosystem. It gives you 6-feet of multicolor illumination alongside the ability to control it with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. I picked one of these up over the holidays and have been impressed with the improvements over the previous-generation. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,000 customers. Head below for all of our top picks.

Other notable Philips Hue deals:

There are even more discounted ways to upgrade your setup that await in our smart home guide. Today also saw a series of notable price cuts go live on Arlo’s Ultra 4K HomeKit cameras from $120, but that’s alongside a collection of meross HomeKit accessories starting at $18 and more.

Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus features:

These smart lightstrips are bluetooth-enabled and simple to connect. Control up to 50 smart lights on one Hue Hub without clogging up your Wi-Fi network. Install the flexible Bluetooth LightStrip under bars, bed frames, or cabinets, with the included adhesive tape. Trim it to the perfect size with the included cut marks. Connect up to 32 feet of extension per base kit.

