FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 80% on print magazine subscriptions at Amazon from $3, today only

-
AmazonMedia
80% off From $3

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 80% off a selection of print magazine subscriptions. With prices starting at $2.99, you’ll find a collection of price cuts on popular titles ranging from Bon Appetit and Entertainment Weekly to GQ, Better Homes and Gardens, and more. You’re looking at 6- or 12-month print subscriptions that will deliver to your home for free each month, but will auto renew for the full price following the issues covered in today’s sale. Everything also comes backed by 4+ star ratings from hundreds, if not thousands of shoppers. Head below for our top picks.

Notable magazine deals:

Then once you’ve gone through all of the discounted titles in today’s sale, don’t forget that you can scoop up plenty of other discounts in our media guide. But then be sure to check out all of the Amazon First Reads March eBook freebie, as a new assortment of titles just dropped earlier in the week. That gives you a chance to expand your reading list with yet another new eBook, and at no cost.

More on Entertainment Weekly:

EW is your all-access pass to Hollywood’s most creative minds and fascinating stars. They’re the first to know about the best (and worst) in entertainment, and with their sharp insight and trusted voice, they keep you plugged into pop culture. It’s where buzz begins.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Denon Home AirPlay 2 speakers fall to new all-time lows...
TP-Link’s best-selling Outdoor Smart Plug returns...
Amazon clears out Apple Watch Series 5 models at up to ...
Save up to 45% on weighted blankets starting at $28, to...
Philips Hue Dimmable White Smart Bulb falls to new all-...
DEWALT and BOSCH bit sets fall as low as $16 Prime ship...
Anker’s compact 30W USB-C Charger strikes new low...
VAVA’s Motion Sensor Spotlight nosedives to $7.50...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $30+

Bon Appetit magazine, Reader’s Digest, more now starting from $4/yr. (Reg. up to $30)

$4/yr. Learn More
85% off

Women’s Health magazine from $4.50/yr. (Reg. $15+), much more from $3.50

$3.50/yr. Learn More
36% off

Denon Home AirPlay 2 speakers fall to new all-time lows from $180 (Save up to 36%)

From $180 Learn More
Save 25%

TP-Link’s best-selling Outdoor Smart Plug returns to low of $20, more from $14

From $14 Learn More
Save 32%

Today only, save up to 32% on Skoolzy wooden block sets, STEAM toys, more from $10

From $10 Learn More
Shop now

Amazon clears out Apple Watch Series 5 models at up to $300 off

$300 off Learn More
45% off

Save up to 45% on weighted blankets starting at $28, today only

From $28 Learn More
Reg. $15

Philips Hue Dimmable White Smart Bulb falls to new all-time low at $9 (Save 40%)

$9 Learn More