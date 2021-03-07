Denon Home AirPlay 2 speakers fall to new all-time lows from $180 (Save up to 36%)

Amazon is currently discounting Denon’s lineup of Home AirPlay 2 Wireless Speakers starting at $180 shipped. One highlight is on the Denon Home 250 Speaker at $330.49. Down from its $499 going rate, you’re saving 34% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $69 and marking a new all-time low.

Most notably, you’ll enjoy integration with Apple’s whole-home audio ecosystem thanks to AirPlay 2 support, but there’s also Alexa, Assistant, and HEOS compatibility, as well. Denon delivers on audio fidelity as well, as the internal speaker array is centered around a pair of tweeters and two 4-inch woofers, which are driven by four amplifiers for “exceptional sound quality.” Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 195 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for additional deals.

You’ll also be able to score other speakers in the Denon Home lineup today with upwards of 36% in savings attached. Entering at a more affordable price point than the lead deal, the Home 150 is also on sale and marked down to $180.12 from its usual $249 going rate. Or if you want something even more room-filling, Home 350 steps up to a $450.49 price tag, saving you $248 in the process. Both of these are marking new all-time lows and carry 4.4/5 star ratings.

For something a bit more portable, you can still save 20% on the Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Speaker at one of its best prices to date of $80. But that’s alongside a collection of the brand’s other speakers marked down as low as $22.

Denon Home 250 features:

The Denon Home 250 speaker looks right at home on a shelf in your home office or living room. And it delivers rich, spacious stereo sound from a variety of sources. Stream from your smartphone with Bluetooth, or access your favorite online music services via Wi-Fi. You can also play music from your computer or just pop a flash drive into the Home 250’s USB port. Flexible HEOS Built-in technology makes it all easy.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!