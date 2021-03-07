Nest Wifi Router system packs 5,400-square foot coverage at $219 (Refurb, Orig. $349)

Today only, Woot offers the Google Nest Wifi Router with two Points for $218.99 Prime shipped in certified refurbished condition. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Down from its usual $349 going rate, today’s offer amounts to one of the best prices to date and leaves you with $130 in savings.

Google’s Nest Wifi system provides up to 5,400-square feet of 802.11ac coverage to your space with 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. And alongside handling all of your home’s Wi-Fi connectivity, the included main router doubles as an Assistant speaker. To complete the package, you’ll also find six Gigabit Ethernet ports on the system spread out across the three included access points. Over 3,100 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. A 90-day warranty is included, as well. Head below for more.

If you can get away with only 2,200-square feet of coverage, save even more by going with a Google Nest Wi-Fi package that only includes a single router at $165. You’ll still be able to take advantage of the built-in Assistant capabilities, but without the increased range noted above. But for smaller homes or those looking to build out their setup over time, this is a notable alternative.

Those hoping to center their next network upgrade around Wi-Fi 6 will want to check out this ongoing Linksys Velop Mesh System discount instead. Marking the second-best price cut yet, you’ll be able to score this 802.11ax package at $50 off.

Google Nest Wifi Router system features:

Nest Wifi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi system These Nest Wifi devices work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. One Wi-Fi router plugs into your internet provider’s modem to create your Wi-Fi network The other extends the wireless network and keeps your connection fast to devices in every room. For more coverage, add Nest Wifi routers or points to your system.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!