Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router System sees second discount at $50 off

Amazon offers the Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router System for $449.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Best Buy. Normally fetching $500, today’s offer is only the second notable price cut we’ve seen, comes within $20 of our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date.

Perfect for upgrading your home network to a state of the art Wi-Fi system now that we’re into 2021, this mesh offering from Linksys provides up to 8,100-square feet of 802.11ax coverage. On top of support for over 120 devices, you’ll also be able to count on 4.2Gb/s speeds, gaming-focused features, and three nodes to provide reliable coverage throughout your entire home. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 185 customers.

Update 3/3 @ 4:0 PM: Walmart is offering the NETGEAR Orbi 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System (RBK12) for $97.20 shipped. Down from $130, today’s deal saves $33 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Odds are if you’re upgrading the home network, grabbing some new Ethernet cables would be a good call. Whether it’s for rewiring all of those smart home hubs into place or reorganizing the home theater, we recommend grabbing a pack of Monoprice’s popular SlimRun Cat6a cables. Available in a variety of colors and lengths, prices here start under $10 and will get your setup in order with minimal clutter.

Then swing by our networking guide for even more discounts. If the Linksys offering isn’t doing anything for you, there’s still these ongoing TP-Link Deco mesh system deals to consider for upgrading to Wi-Fi 6, not to mention all of the discounts in this NETGEAR sale from $27.

Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System features:

Linksys Velop  WiFi 6 Whole Home Mesh System MX12600 is a router that delivers next-level streaming and gaming to more than 120 devices on your network. It offers a reliable connection for everyone to stream, game, and video chat without interruption. Intelligent Mesh Technology offers whole home coverage that’s easily expandable by adding additional nodes. With easy set up, advanced security and parental controls, MX12600 is an essential upgrade to any home.

