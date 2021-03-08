Apple’s latest iPad Pro now up to $100 off at Amazon

Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s latest 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models by up to $100, with prices starting at $849 shipped. Across the board, these are some of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date and mark the best discounts since the holiday season if not returning to Amazon all-time lows.

Apple’s latest iPad Pros deliver a familiar edge-to-edge display with up to 12.9-inches of screen real estate on top of Face ID, USB-C connectivity, and 10-hour battery life. You’ll also enjoy more recent additions like 12 and 10MP rear lenses backed by a LiDAR scanner as well as Wi-Fi 6 support and more. Perfect for overhauling your note-taking setup ahead of the spring semester or taking all that iPadOS has to offer for a spin. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Regardless of which model you end up with, leverage your savings here and complete the iPadOS experience by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further.

Today also saw Apple’s Smart Folio for latest iPad Pro models go on sale from $65. Down from the up to $99 going rates, these are great add-ons to whichever iPad Pro you score from the featured sale and amount to some of the best prices to date. Otherwise, give everything in our Apple guide a look for even more ways to save.

11-inch iPad Pro features:

Further improving the 11″ iPad Pro, Apple has added a few new advancements for upgraded performance, entertainment, and usability. Replacing the A12X processor, the A12Z Bionic has performance rivaling that of laptops available today, in addition to an eight-core graphics processor that handles everything from games to 4K video editing. Moreover, it’s still paired with a Neural Engine chip for advanced machine learning.

