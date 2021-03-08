FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s Smart Folio for latest iPad Pro/Air now on sale from $65 (Reg. up to $99)

Reg. $99 From $65

Amazon currently offers the Apple Smart Folio for latest 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air at $64.95 shipped. Down from its usual $79 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 18% in savings, marks one of the first notable price cuts so far, and is a new all-time low. Apple’s Smart Folio magnetically snaps onto either one of Apple’s latest iPads and features a soft polyurethane material. Alongside covering both the screen as well as back of your device and providing sleep and wake functionality, it also doubles as a stand for watching videos or taking notes. Head below for more.

Those rocking a 12.9-inch iPad Pro can also save on the compatible Apple Smart Folio, as Amazon has dropped the price to $83.88 on select styles. Down from the usual $99 price tag, today’s offer are some of the best prices to date. You’ll find a nearly identical feature set here as on the lead deal, just with support for both current- and previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro models.

Then go head over to our Apple guide for even more notable discounts. While you can still lock-in these Apple Magic Keyboard deals from $199, over the weekend we saw Amazon clear out select Apple Watch Series 5 models with upwards of $300 in savings. That’s alongside this BOGO FREE iPhone 12 flash sale at Verizon.

iPad Pro Smart Folio features:

The Smart Folio for the 11-inch iPad Pro offers protection for both the front and back. It also provides open-to-wake and close-to-sleep functionality. You can fold the Smart Folio into different positions to create a stand for reading, viewing, typing, or making FaceTime calls.

