Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR range extenders, more from $90 (Save up to 30%)

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender (EAX80) for $192.17 shipped. Typically selling for $250, you’re looking at 23% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10 and marking a new Amazon all-time low. If you’ve been looking to take advantage of the latest in networking since Wi-Fi 6 hit the scene but don’t want to completely overhaul an existing setup, this range extender will do the trick. It brings 802.11ax support into the mix, providing an additional 2,500-square feet of coverage to your network alongside support for up to 30 extra devices. There’s also four Gigabit Ethernet ports to round out the package, as well as the ability to handle upwards of 6Gb/s speeds. Over 700 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more from $90.

Other notable NETGEAR Wi-Fi 6 routers:

But for those hoping to completely renovate their network around Wi-Fi 6, be sure to check out this ongoing Linksys Velop Mesh System discount instead. Marking the second-best price cut yet, you’ll be able to score this 802.11ax package at $50 off. That’s alongside everything else in our networking guide, as well.

NETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Extender features:

The Nighthawk AX8 8-stream Wi-Fi 6 mesh extender creates a powerful whole home Mesh Wi-Fi with your existing Wi-Fi enjoy a better connected home experience and extend faster Wi-Fi to the farthest corner of your home with blazing-fast speeds up to 6Gbps. 8-Stream Wi-Fi provides more available bandwidth for all devices in the Wi-Fi network.

