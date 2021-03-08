SanDisk’s Ixpand 10W Qi Charger automatically backs up your iPhone from $80

Amazon is currently discounting SanDisk’s Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync lineup starting at $79.99 shipped for the 64GB model. Typically selling for $100, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new all-time low. Delivering a 2-in-1 solution to refueling and backing up your device, this accessory provides 10W charging speeds alongside integrated storage. Once your iPhone or Android handset is rested on the charger, it’ll backup each night automatically for added peace of mind. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also on sale, you can score the 128GB and 256GB versions of the Ixpand Wireless Charger at $109.99 and $169.99 price points respectively. You’re pocketing 15% in savings across either of the increased capacity models, as well as locking in the second-best prices to date here. Other than having up to four times the storage, these deliver the same automatic backup and charging features as noted above.

Those in need of some storage for their computers won’t want to miss out on these discounted G-Technology ArmorATD USB-C Hard Drives from $70. But if it’s other ways to refuel your iPhone or Android device, our smartphone accessories guide is the place to be.

SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync features:

More than just a charger, the 10W Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync supports fast wireless charging for Qi-compatible iPhone, Samsung and other smartphones while automatically backing up full resolution photos and videos. Delivers up to 10W of power. It’s simple. Get a fast, full charge anytime you need it, then easily free up space on your phone, knowing your content is backed up right on the charger.

