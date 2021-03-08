FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

SanDisk’s Ixpand 10W Qi Charger automatically backs up your iPhone from $80

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSanDisk
20% off From $80

Amazon is currently discounting SanDisk’s Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync lineup starting at $79.99 shipped for the 64GB model. Typically selling for $100, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new all-time low. Delivering a 2-in-1 solution to refueling and backing up your device, this accessory provides 10W charging speeds alongside integrated storage. Once your iPhone or Android handset is rested on the charger, it’ll backup each night automatically for added peace of mind. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also on sale, you can score the 128GB and 256GB versions of the Ixpand Wireless Charger at $109.99 and $169.99 price points respectively. You’re pocketing 15% in savings across either of the increased capacity models, as well as locking in the second-best prices to date here. Other than having up to four times the storage, these deliver the same automatic backup and charging features as noted above.

Those in need of some storage for their computers won’t want to miss out on these discounted G-Technology ArmorATD USB-C Hard Drives from $70. But if it’s other ways to refuel your iPhone or Android device, our smartphone accessories guide is the place to be.

SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync features:

More than just a charger, the 10W Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync supports fast wireless charging for Qi-compatible iPhone, Samsung and other smartphones while automatically backing up full resolution photos and videos. Delivers up to 10W of power. It’s simple. Get a fast, full charge anytime you need it, then easily free up space on your phone, knowing your content is backed up right on the charger.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

SanDisk

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hang your up to 100-inch TV with Monoprice’s Full...
Discover your lineage: Holiday AncestryDNA test kit dea...
This $6.50 Swiss+Tech 6-in-1 Multi-Tool attaches to you...
This braided solo loop Apple Watch band is down to just...
Vitamix’s immersion blender hits new Amazon low a...
Sony’s popular XM3 ANC earbuds return to $178, mo...
elago’s Universal Holder confines a Siri Remote a...
Be ready for outdoor adventures/camping, Zippo FireFast...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $80

Hang your up to 100-inch TV with Monoprice’s Full-Motion Wall Mount: $50 (Reg. $80)

$50 Learn More
42% off

Discover your lineage: Holiday AncestryDNA test kit deals now live from $59 (Up to 42% off)

From $59 Learn More
44% off

This $6.50 Swiss+Tech 6-in-1 Multi-Tool attaches to your keychain (Save 44%)

$6.50 Learn More

New Monster Hunter Stories 2 RPG hits summer 2021 on Nintendo Switch/PC + new trailer

Learn More
Reg. $20

This braided solo loop Apple Watch band is down to just $15 (Save 25%)

$15 Learn More

New VIVO electric standing desks now available at Amazon with pricing as low as $230

Order Now! Learn More
First sale

Vitamix’s immersion blender hits new Amazon low at $127.50 to up your cooking game

$127.50 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Bad North, Kingdom Two Crowns, Dandara, more

FREE+ Learn More