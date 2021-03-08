Save up to 24% on G-Technology’s ArmorATD USB-C Hard Drives from $70

Amazon is currently discounting G-Technology’s lineup of ArmorATD Rugged USB-C Hard Drives starting at $69.99 shipped. Headlining is the 4TB model for $129.99. Down from its $170 going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the second-best price to date and amounts to 24% in savings. G-Technology’s ArmorATD drive brings 4TB of rugged storage into your kit that’s backed by an IP54 water-resistance rating. On top of being able to withstand up to 1,000-pounds of pressure and drops from 3.3-feet, you’re looking at up to 140MB/s transfer speeds and USB-C connectivity to complete the package. Over 1,500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Other ArmorATD Hard Drive deals:

G-Technology ArmorATD Hard Drive features:

ArmorATD USB 3.1 Gen 1 External Hard Drive from G-Technology is a rugged, all-terrain drive that can take a beating. Built with triple-layer shock resistance, which is made up of a durable rubber bumper, an aluminum enclosure, and internal shock mounts, the ArmorATD can withstand up to 1000 pounds of pressure and drops of up to 3.3′ on a carpeted or concrete floor. It is also IP54-rated, which provides protection against rain, sand, and dust.

