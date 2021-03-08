Stream six months of Apple Music for FREE if you’re a new subscriber

Best Buy is offering six months of the service for FREE to new subscribers. For comparison, you’d normally only get a 3-month trial from Apple directly and today’s deal beats our last mention by providing an additional two months of streaming. When it comes to listening to tunes, Apple Music is what I personally use and I absolutely love it. From the native Siri, HomePod, and CarPlay integrations to the tie-in with what your friends are listening to, it’s my favorite music service currently. Plus, I love being able to say, “Hey Siri, play the song that goes …” and then say some lyrics and have it play that exact song by the artist I’m thinking of, all without knowing the title. Plus, whether you have a HomePod, Sonos, or Amazon Echo, Apple Music will work for you flawlessly. Learn more about Apple Music here.

While today’s deal is great for those who have never tried out Apple Music, it’ll still only get you six months of streaming before Apple will begin charging you $10 per month for continued use of the service. If you don’t want to pay at all to stream, having an Amazon Prime account will automatically give you access to Amazon Music. This service delivers ad-free streaming of over 2 million songs at no additional charge outside of your base Prime membership. It’s a great alternative for those who just don’t want to spend the extra cash to listen to music.

We’re still seeing a 3-month trial of SiriusXM bundled with an Amazon Echo Dot for just $15. This delivers up to $74 in savings and allows you to enjoy three months of SiriusXM as well as expand your smart home in one go.

More about Apple Music:

Apple Music is the ultimate streaming experience—easily find your favorite artists, discover new music, listen to curated playlists, and play it across all your devices. This Promotional offer is only for first time subscribers to Apple Music.

