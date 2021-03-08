FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stream six months of Apple Music for FREE if you’re a new subscriber

-
AppleBest BuyMediaFree
$60 value FREE

Best Buy is offering six months of the service for FREE to new subscribers. For comparison, you’d normally only get a 3-month trial from Apple directly and today’s deal beats our last mention by providing an additional two months of streaming. When it comes to listening to tunes, Apple Music is what I personally use and I absolutely love it. From the native Siri, HomePod, and CarPlay integrations to the tie-in with what your friends are listening to, it’s my favorite music service currently. Plus, I love being able to say, “Hey Siri, play the song that goes …” and then say some lyrics and have it play that exact song by the artist I’m thinking of, all without knowing the title. Plus, whether you have a HomePodSonos, or Amazon Echo, Apple Music will work for you flawlessly. Learn more about Apple Music here.

While today’s deal is great for those who have never tried out Apple Music, it’ll still only get you six months of streaming before Apple will begin charging you $10 per month for continued use of the service. If you don’t want to pay at all to stream, having an Amazon Prime account will automatically give you access to Amazon Music. This service delivers ad-free streaming of over 2 million songs at no additional charge outside of your base Prime membership. It’s a great alternative for those who just don’t want to spend the extra cash to listen to music.

We’re still seeing a 3-month trial of SiriusXM bundled with an Amazon Echo Dot for just $15. This delivers up to $74 in savings and allows you to enjoy three months of SiriusXM as well as expand your smart home in one go.

More about Apple Music:

Apple Music is the ultimate streaming experience—easily find your favorite artists, discover new music, listen to curated playlists, and play it across all your devices. This Promotional offer is only for first time subscribers to Apple Music.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Media Free

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

This braided solo loop Apple Watch band is down to just...
Enjoy three months of FREE coffee with this MyPanera+ s...
Apple’s latest iPad Pro now up to $100 off at Amazon
Apple’s Smart Folio for latest iPad Pro/Air now on sa...
Amazon clears out Apple Watch Series 5 models at up to ...
Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro hit...
Verizon launches BOGO FREE flash sale with iPhone 12 li...
Women’s Health magazine from $4.50/yr. (Reg. $15+...
Show More Comments

Related

$89 value

Just $15 gets you three months of SiriusXM Premiere Streaming + an Amazon Echo

$15 Learn More
66% off

Amazon Prime members can enjoy six months of STARZ for just $18 (66% off)

$18 Learn More
Orig. $130

JBL’s Link Music packs Google Assistant for voice control at a low of $45 (Refurb, Orig. $130)

$45 Learn More
Reg. $80+

Chefman’s 6.5-liter air fryer is down to $65 shipped for today only (Reg. up to $140)

$65 Learn More
Reg. $80

Hang your up to 100-inch TV with Monoprice’s Full-Motion Wall Mount: $50 (Reg. $80)

$50 Learn More
42% off

Discover your lineage: Holiday AncestryDNA test kit deals now live from $59 (Up to 42% off)

From $59 Learn More
44% off

This $6.50 Swiss+Tech 6-in-1 Multi-Tool attaches to your keychain (Save 44%)

$6.50 Learn More

New Monster Hunter Stories 2 RPG hits summer 2021 on Nintendo Switch/PC + new trailer

Learn More