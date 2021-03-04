Just $15 gets you three months of SiriusXM Premiere Streaming + an Amazon Echo

SiriusXM is offering three months of its Premiere Streaming Plan with a FREE Echo Dot for just $15. Normally $13 per month, today’s deal saves you $74 from the regular price of everything you’ll get today and matches the best we’ve tracked all-time here. Note: This is available for new customers only. Also, keep in mind that your subscription will automatically renew at full price after three months. Given this is the higher-tier streaming plan, you’ll find quite a few more channels offered here over what the Essential plan provides. There’s a full breakdown of each channel available right here. You’ll be able to listen to SiriusXM on the included Echo Dot, your smartphone, or even in the car with this subscription. Interested in learning more about what SiriusXM has to offer? Just head on over to this page here.

Don’t want to pay to stream? Well, those who have an Amazon Prime account automatically have access to Amazon Music. This service delivers ad-free streaming of over 2 million songs at no additional charge outside of your base Prime membership. It’s a great alternative for those who just don’t want to spend the extra cash to listen to music.

Terms and Conditions:

OFFER DETAILS: Activate and maintain a SiriusXM Premier Streaming subscription and pay $15.00 plus fees and taxes for your first 3 months and get a free Echo Dot (3rd generation), while supplies last. A credit card is required on this offer. Service will automatically renew thereafter every month. At the beginning of month 4, you will be charged at then-current rates (currently $13.00/month). Fees and taxes apply. You must cancel your subscription during your promotional period to avoid future charges. Please see our Customer Agreement at www.siriusxm.com for complete terms and how to cancel, which includes calling us at 1-866-635-2349. Promotional fees and taxes are nonrefundable and there are no refunds or credits for any partially used promotional periods. If you cancel during the initial promotion period, you have the option to continue service through the end of your paid promotional period. All fees, content and features are subject to change. This offer cannot be combined with any other and may be modified or terminated at any time. Offer good only for new SiriusXM streaming subscriptions. Channel lineup varies by package. Limit 1 Echo Dot per person/household/address regardless of promotion or number of subscriptions purchased. This offer cannot be reproduced, transferred or sold. SiriusXM reserves the right to verify all claims. Actual or suspected abuse or fraudulent manipulation of the offer may result in service termination and forfeiture of gift item(s). Fraudulent requests may result in prosecution. The Echo Dot will be provided in the form of a code fulfilled on Amazon.com and delivery of the Echo Dot is subject to Amazon’s inventory availability and may take a minimum of 8 weeks for delivery. Please allow up to two weeks for redemption instructions which will be provided upon validation and verification of compliance with this offer. This offer is presented exclusively by SiriusXM and may not be republished without the consent of SiriusXM.

