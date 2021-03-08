FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Be ready for outdoor adventures/camping, Zippo FireFast Torch now $17 (22% off)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessZippo
Reg. $22 $17

Amazon is now offering the Zippo FireFast Torch for $17.22 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $22 or so, today’s offer is 22% off, within around $1 of the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Ideal for the campsite, outdoor charcoal grilling, or just anything that needs a quick light, it can reach heats up to 300-degrees with a variable soft yellow or blue output and adjustable flame size options. It also has patent-pending child resistant palm lock ignition and an included 18ml butane canister. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

If the torch is overkill for your needs, just scoop this 4-pack of BIC multi-purpose BBQ-style lighters for $14 Prime shipped and call it a day. You won’t be able to just buy more fuel and refill it like today’s lead deal, but these lighters will save you some cash and carry stellar ratings from over 11,800 Amazon customers. 

For more outdoor adventure gear, check out this ongoing offer on Swiss+Tech’s 8-in-1 Mini Multitool and some of the large power banks we have on sale to run your gear. This 250Wh portable power station is now $55 off and we still have a great offer running on Anker’s Portable PowerHouse II 400 with 60W USB-C

More on the Zippo FireFast Torch:

  • Variable soft yellow or blue flame torch with adjustable flame size
  • Heats up to 2 400°F/1 300°C
  • Provides flexibility and high-precision heta flame for hobby and household use
  • Patent-pending child resistant palm lock ignition
  • For optimal performance fill with Zippo butan

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Zippo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hang your up to 100-inch TV with Monoprice’s Full...
Discover your lineage: Holiday AncestryDNA test kit dea...
This $6.50 Swiss+Tech 6-in-1 Multi-Tool attaches to you...
This braided solo loop Apple Watch band is down to just...
Vitamix’s immersion blender hits new Amazon low a...
SanDisk’s Ixpand 10W Qi Charger automatically backs u...
Sony’s popular XM3 ANC earbuds return to $178, mo...
elago’s Universal Holder confines a Siri Remote a...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Automatically turn lights off when leaving with a Wi-Fi dimmer switch at $25, more

Learn More
50% off

Cuisinart 4-Piece Mini Pizza Pan Set with lifetime warranty just $11 Prime shipped (Up to 50% off)

$11 Learn More

Green Deals: Illuminate your yard with two solar outdoor LED lights at $27.50, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Schedule three TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $21, more

Learn More
Reg. $80

Hang your up to 100-inch TV with Monoprice’s Full-Motion Wall Mount: $50 (Reg. $80)

$50 Learn More
42% off

Discover your lineage: Holiday AncestryDNA test kit deals now live from $59 (Up to 42% off)

From $59 Learn More
44% off

This $6.50 Swiss+Tech 6-in-1 Multi-Tool attaches to your keychain (Save 44%)

$6.50 Learn More

New Monster Hunter Stories 2 RPG hits summer 2021 on Nintendo Switch/PC + new trailer

Learn More