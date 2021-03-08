Be ready for outdoor adventures/camping, Zippo FireFast Torch now $17 (22% off)

Amazon is now offering the Zippo FireFast Torch for $17.22 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $22 or so, today’s offer is 22% off, within around $1 of the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Ideal for the campsite, outdoor charcoal grilling, or just anything that needs a quick light, it can reach heats up to 300-degrees with a variable soft yellow or blue output and adjustable flame size options. It also has patent-pending child resistant palm lock ignition and an included 18ml butane canister. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the torch is overkill for your needs, just scoop this 4-pack of BIC multi-purpose BBQ-style lighters for $14 Prime shipped and call it a day. You won’t be able to just buy more fuel and refill it like today’s lead deal, but these lighters will save you some cash and carry stellar ratings from over 11,800 Amazon customers.

More on the Zippo FireFast Torch:

Variable soft yellow or blue flame torch with adjustable flame size

Heats up to 2 400°F/1 300°C

Provides flexibility and high-precision heta flame for hobby and household use

Patent-pending child resistant palm lock ignition

For optimal performance fill with Zippo butan

