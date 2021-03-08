Home Depot takes up to 40% off DEWALT, RYOBI, RIDGID, and other combo kits

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off a selection of tool combo kits from DEWALT, RYOBI, RIDGID, and more. Shipping is free across the board and no-cost curbside pickup is also available. Our top pick is the DEWALT 20V MAX Brushless Drill Combo Kit at $229. Down from its $378 going rate, you’re saving $149 with today’s offer marking the lowest we’ve seen in months and one of the best to date overall.

This combo kit from DEWALT includes three tools for refreshing or kickstarting your weekend warrior capabilities. Alongside the drill and impact driver you’re getting a reciprocating saw, all three of which share the two included 20V batteries. A bundled charger and carrying case round out the package. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 2,800 customers. Head below for more.

If the lead deal isn’t quite what your tool kit needs, be sure to shop all of the combo kits right here. You’ll find a collection of bundles from top brands to ensure you’re ready to tackle all of the DIY and home improvement projects that await this spring while also pocketing as much as 40% in savings. But don’t forget, the offers are only live through the end of the day.

For those who are just looking to refresh the accessories in their tool arsenal, we’re still tracking a pair of DEWALT and BOSCH bit sets that are on sale. With prices starting at $16, you’ll find two different options for replacing some aging bits or just expanding your current selection. Or just dive into our home goods guide for even more.

DEWALT 20V MAX Drill Combo Kit features:

This 20-Volt MAX Brushless Compact 2-Tool Combo Kit includes 1 cordless Drill/Driver, 1 cordless Impact Driver, two 20-Volt MAX Lithium Ion Batteries, 1 charger, and a carrying bag. At only 5.1 in. front to back, the cordless Impact Driver features a high performance brushless motor that delivers 1700 in./lbs. of torque and 3 LED lights to provide optimum illumination in dark spaces as you work.

