DEWALT and BOSCH bit sets fall as low as $16 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 71-piece Screwdriver Bit Set (DWMT73808) for $21.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 24% off and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This large set is comprised of SAE, metric, Torx, Robertson, Phillips, hex, and many other bits. Everything has a place inside of its bundled storage case, ensuring you can keep it all tidy and easy to find. A built-in vinyl-grip handle makes it easy and comfortable to tote. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another bit set discount priced from $16.

We’ve also spotted the BOSCH 32-piece Screwdriving Bit Set (SBID32L) for $16.30 Prime shipped at Amazon. That’s 18% off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since June. This Bosch set is comprised of driver and drilling solutions that are said to “provide 10X longer bit life than standard impact bits.” Each piece features an Xtended Torsion Zone that “have been enhanced to handle a new generation of higher torque impact drivers.” Everything can be easily organized and carried around a job site using Bosch’s included carrying case. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

DEWALT 71-piece Bit Set features:

Removable inner blow molded case-fits into large tool box

Stackable set of cases that allows for easy transport

Vinyl grip handle for maximum comfort

