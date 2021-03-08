Bring home an ECOVACS robotic vacuum/mop from $100 today (Up to 65% off)

Today only, Woot is offering up to 50% off ECOVACS robotic vacuums. You can score the ECOVACS DEEBOT 661 Robotic Vacuum and Mop Cleaner for $99.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Originally $400, and typically fetching between $180 and $300 at Amazon, today’s deal is as much as $200 in savings and about $79 below the next best price we can find. Alongside the interchangeable dustbin and water tank for both vacuuming and mopping, this model sports a 110-minute runtime before it returns itself to the included charging dock. The smartphone-controlled system also features drop and collision detection, the included filter, and ships with a 1-year warranty from ECOVACS. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More deals and details below.

It’s hard to recommend some of the lesser known brands when we have an ECOVACS model for just $100 right in front of us. All things considered, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a brand new option for less than this with ratings you can trust anyway. The yeedi k600, for example, is currently marked down to $100, but you won’t find very many others with as trustworthy a name as today’s lead deal.

Then head over to the rest of today’s Woot ECOVACS sale for additional models at up to 50% off and starting from $120.

Then dive into our latest Roborock roundup for additional discounts on higher-end models at up to $140 off and our home goods deal hub for more.

More on the ECOVACS DEEBOT 661 Robotic Vacuum/Mop:

Convertible vacuuming & mopping: DEEBOT 661 has an interchangeable dustbin for vacuuming and water tank for mopping; Swap between the two to tackle all your floor cleaning needs. Optimized navigation: DEEBOT 661 systematically navigates on hard floors for the perfect mopping. Up to 110 minute runtime: A longer battery life for even more cleaning auto return & charging means your robot will always be ready to clean.

