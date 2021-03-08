FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring home an ECOVACS robotic vacuum/mop from $100 today (Up to 65% off)

-
Home GoodswootECOVACS
65% off From $100

Today only, Woot is offering up to 50% off ECOVACS robotic vacuums. You can score the ECOVACS DEEBOT 661 Robotic Vacuum and Mop Cleaner for $99.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Originally $400, and typically fetching between $180 and $300 at Amazon, today’s deal is as much as $200 in savings and about $79 below the next best price we can find. Alongside the interchangeable dustbin and water tank for both vacuuming and mopping, this model sports a 110-minute runtime before it returns itself to the included charging dock. The smartphone-controlled system also features drop and collision detection, the included filter, and ships with a 1-year warranty from ECOVACS. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More deals and details below. 

It’s hard to recommend some of the lesser known brands when we have an ECOVACS model for just $100 right in front of us. All things considered, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a brand new option for less than this with ratings you can trust anyway. The yeedi k600, for example, is currently marked down to $100, but you won’t find very many others with as trustworthy a name as today’s lead deal. 

Then head over to the rest of today’s Woot ECOVACS sale for additional models at up to 50% off and starting from $120

Then dive into our latest Roborock roundup for additional discounts on higher-end models at up to $140 off and our home goods deal hub for more. 

More on the ECOVACS DEEBOT 661 Robotic Vacuum/Mop:

Convertible vacuuming & mopping: DEEBOT 661 has an interchangeable dustbin for vacuuming and water tank for mopping; Swap between the two to tackle all your floor cleaning needs. Optimized navigation: DEEBOT 661 systematically navigates on hard floors for the perfect mopping. Up to 110 minute runtime: A longer battery life for even more cleaning auto return & charging means your robot will always be ready to clean. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

woot

ECOVACS

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Banish that mess with a 50-pack of reusable cable ties ...
Contigo’s AUTOSEAL handled mug keeps drinks warm ...
Family-sized 8-qt. Crock-Pot Multi-Cooker with the air ...
Home Depot takes up to 40% off DEWALT, RYOBI, RIDGID, a...
DEWALT and BOSCH bit sets fall as low as $16 Prime ship...
VAVA’s Motion Sensor Spotlight nosedives to $7.50...
Know when a door or cabinet opens with this wireless ch...
Add Zinus’ vibrant Mikhail Mid-Century Sofa to yo...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $520

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop now $140 off at $380 + more from $200 shipped

From $200 Learn More
20% off

Dremel’s Versa cleaning tool tackles grout stains and more at $40 (20% off)

$40 Learn More
Amazon low

Replace smart bulbs with meross’ HomeKit Dimmer Switches at $18.50 each (All-time low)

$18.50 each Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom Rack takes up to 60% off Cole Haan dress shoes, sneakers, more from $20

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $120

Zoom’s H1n Portable Recorder offers 10-hrs. of high-res audio, now $70 shipped (Reg. $120)

$70 Learn More

Green Deals: Sun Joe’s 2000PSI electric pressure washer is great for spring cleaning at $90, more

Learn More
30% off

Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR range extenders, more from $90 (Save up to 30%)

From $90 Learn More
Amazon low

This Apple Health and Google Fit smart scale is only $16 Prime shipped (Amazon low)

$16 Learn More