FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop now $140 off at $380 + more from $200 shipped

-
AmazonHome GoodsRoborock
Reg. $520 From $200

Amazon is now offering the Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop for $379.99 shipped when you clip the $140 on-page coupon. Regular up at $520, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. It sells for $550 at Walmart when in-stock. Along with LiDAR navigation and Z-shape cleaning routes, this model makes maps of your home and offers up no-go zones via the Roborock app for a customized cleaning experience. Siri and Alexa voice control-compatibility are complemented by 2000Pa suction power for multi-floor cleaning and the 180ml adjustable water tank so it come mop up to 1610-square feet of your home when it’s finished vacuuming. Auto-return charging to the included dock, selective room cleaning, and more round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,400 Amazon customers and you can get additional details in our launch coverage. Head below for more. 

Now, if you don’t need the advanced mapping or built-in mopping options, the Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S will clean your floors for $150 shipped. Carrying a stellar 4+ star rating from over 42,000 Amazon customers, this model is among the best no-frills options out there that still provides all of the most important features and up to 100-minutes of cleaning before it charges itself back up and continues doing your chores. 

We are also still tracking a great deal on the Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner at just $200 shipped right here alongside this LiDAR mapping model at $140 off

Then head over to our home goods guide for additional household offers including a highly-rated vacuum sealer machine, this Amazon minimalistic LED Desk Lamp, this morning’s JoyJolt glassware Gold Box sale, and Winix 4-stage Air Purifier, among many others. 

More on the Roborock S6 Pure:

  • Precision LiDAR Navigation & Z-shape Cleaning Route: Effective, detailed home-mapping and comprehensive cleaning.
  • Multi-floor Mapping: Save multiple maps, along with No-go Zones for each level, all recognized automatically by the robot, total controlled by Roborock App, Siri and Alexa voice control.
  • Powerful 2000Pa Suction with Automatic Carpet Boost: Strong suction easily lifts dust from floors, automatic carpet boost switches to full power on carpets for deeper cleaning.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Roborock

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Secure your home with two Wi-Fi outdoor security camera...
ESR’s magnetic 11-inch iPad Pro Smart Case tumble...
SanDisk’s 256GB Extreme microSD Card returns to A...
Save $100 on Anker’s Portable PowerHouse II 400 w...
Disney Villainous Evil Comes Prepared for game night at...
Save up to $130 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ starting at ...
GoPro HERO9 Black doubles as a webcam at new low of $34...
Poly and Bark’s modern office chair returns to Am...
Show More Comments

Related

$140 off

This robot vacuum packs LiDAR mapping + custom virtual boundaries for $300 ($140 off)

$300 Learn More

Nomad debuts slick new Lunar Sport Apple Watch Strap

Learn More
$41 off

Secure your home with two Wi-Fi outdoor security cameras at just $19.50 each ($41 off)

$19.50 each Learn More
Save 20%

ESR’s magnetic 11-inch iPad Pro Smart Case tumbles to $16 (Save 20%)

$16 Learn More
Reg. $50

SanDisk’s 256GB Extreme microSD Card returns to Amazon low at $38 (Save 24%)

$38 Learn More
$100 off

Save $100 on Anker’s Portable PowerHouse II 400 with 60W USB-C at $300 shipped

$300 Learn More
Save 30%

Alienware’s new 360Hz Gaming Monitor now $270 off in latest Dell sale, more

Shop now Learn More
22% off

Amazon’s in-house Tabletop Air Hockey game plunges to new low at under $58 (Save 22%)

Under $58 Learn More