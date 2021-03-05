Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop now $140 off at $380 + more from $200 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop for $379.99 shipped when you clip the $140 on-page coupon. Regular up at $520, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. It sells for $550 at Walmart when in-stock. Along with LiDAR navigation and Z-shape cleaning routes, this model makes maps of your home and offers up no-go zones via the Roborock app for a customized cleaning experience. Siri and Alexa voice control-compatibility are complemented by 2000Pa suction power for multi-floor cleaning and the 180ml adjustable water tank so it come mop up to 1610-square feet of your home when it’s finished vacuuming. Auto-return charging to the included dock, selective room cleaning, and more round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,400 Amazon customers and you can get additional details in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Now, if you don’t need the advanced mapping or built-in mopping options, the Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S will clean your floors for $150 shipped. Carrying a stellar 4+ star rating from over 42,000 Amazon customers, this model is among the best no-frills options out there that still provides all of the most important features and up to 100-minutes of cleaning before it charges itself back up and continues doing your chores.

We are also still tracking a great deal on the Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner at just $200 shipped right here alongside this LiDAR mapping model at $140 off.

More on the Roborock S6 Pure:

Precision LiDAR Navigation & Z-shape Cleaning Route: Effective, detailed home-mapping and comprehensive cleaning.

Multi-floor Mapping: Save multiple maps, along with No-go Zones for each level, all recognized automatically by the robot, total controlled by Roborock App, Siri and Alexa voice control.

Powerful 2000Pa Suction with Automatic Carpet Boost: Strong suction easily lifts dust from floors, automatic carpet boost switches to full power on carpets for deeper cleaning.

