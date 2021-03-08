FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

elago’s Universal Holder confines a Siri Remote and has slots for charging: $12.50 (New low)

-
Amazonelago
New low $12.50

elago (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Universal Remote Holder for $12.34 Prime shipped once the on-page 5% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 12% off and delivers the first discount we’ve tracked. Keeping tabs on where all of the remotes are has always been a burden, but the Apple TV Siri Remote’s form-factor arguably takes a step in the wrong direction. Thankfully this elago offering is here to save the day. It can be screwed into the wall or stuck onto a flat surface using its built-in gel pad. This unit can hold several remotes and wields slots along the bottom that allow you to easily slide a charging cable through to easily refuel your Siri Remote. Check out our release coverage to learn more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Forfeit charging slots along the bottom and embrace a more compact design to spend less. The TotalMount Hole-Free Remote Holder is $10 and wields a similar form-factor. A “special adhesive” makes it simple to mount and promises to be “easily removable.” Over 350 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

For more remote and home theater-related discounts, be sure to peruse Woot’s sale. There you’ll find antennas, smart remotes, and more. Best of all, pricing kicks off from $11. One standout is this 50-mile Ultra-Thin Indoor OTA Antenna for $20. The deals don’t stop there though, so check it all out for yourself.

elago Universal Remote Holder features:

  • ONE OF THE MOST PREVELANT ISSUES WITH REMOTES IS that they get lost very easily. With the new elago Apple TV Remote Holder Mount, you can keep your Apple TV remote and regular TV remote IN ONE PLACE. NEVER LOSE YOUR REMOTE AGAIN!
  • TWO INSTALLATION METHODS TO choose from allows you to mount the holder onto any wall you like. Adhesive gel pad allows you to install on a flat wall or the back of your TV! Provided screws allow you to install the mount to any wall. Keep your remotes in the SAME SPOT everytime to prevent LOSS.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

elago

About the Author

Hang your up to 100-inch TV with Monoprice’s Full...
Discover your lineage: Holiday AncestryDNA test kit dea...
This $6.50 Swiss+Tech 6-in-1 Multi-Tool attaches to you...
This braided solo loop Apple Watch band is down to just...
Vitamix’s immersion blender hits new Amazon low a...
SanDisk’s Ixpand 10W Qi Charger automatically backs u...
Sony’s popular XM3 ANC earbuds return to $178, mo...
Be ready for outdoor adventures/camping, Zippo FireFast...
Show More Comments

Related

58% off

Lasso your Apple TV Remote at 58% off with the official loop, now under $5.50

$5.50 Learn More
20% off

Satechi launches new Siri-enabled multimedia and presentation remotes [Deal]

Read more Learn More
Reg. $80+

Chefman’s 6.5-liter air fryer is down to $65 shipped for today only (Reg. up to $140)

$65 Learn More
Reg. $80

Hang your up to 100-inch TV with Monoprice’s Full-Motion Wall Mount: $50 (Reg. $80)

$50 Learn More
42% off

Discover your lineage: Holiday AncestryDNA test kit deals now live from $59 (Up to 42% off)

From $59 Learn More
44% off

This $6.50 Swiss+Tech 6-in-1 Multi-Tool attaches to your keychain (Save 44%)

$6.50 Learn More

New Monster Hunter Stories 2 RPG hits summer 2021 on Nintendo Switch/PC + new trailer

Learn More
Reg. $20

This braided solo loop Apple Watch band is down to just $15 (Save 25%)

$15 Learn More