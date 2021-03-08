elago’s Universal Holder confines a Siri Remote and has slots for charging: $12.50 (New low)

elago (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Universal Remote Holder for $12.34 Prime shipped once the on-page 5% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 12% off and delivers the first discount we’ve tracked. Keeping tabs on where all of the remotes are has always been a burden, but the Apple TV Siri Remote’s form-factor arguably takes a step in the wrong direction. Thankfully this elago offering is here to save the day. It can be screwed into the wall or stuck onto a flat surface using its built-in gel pad. This unit can hold several remotes and wields slots along the bottom that allow you to easily slide a charging cable through to easily refuel your Siri Remote. Check out our release coverage to learn more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Forfeit charging slots along the bottom and embrace a more compact design to spend less. The TotalMount Hole-Free Remote Holder is $10 and wields a similar form-factor. A “special adhesive” makes it simple to mount and promises to be “easily removable.” Over 350 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

For more remote and home theater-related discounts, be sure to peruse Woot’s sale. There you’ll find antennas, smart remotes, and more. Best of all, pricing kicks off from $11. One standout is this 50-mile Ultra-Thin Indoor OTA Antenna for $20. The deals don’t stop there though, so check it all out for yourself.

elago Universal Remote Holder features:

ONE OF THE MOST PREVELANT ISSUES WITH REMOTES IS that they get lost very easily. With the new elago Apple TV Remote Holder Mount, you can keep your Apple TV remote and regular TV remote IN ONE PLACE. NEVER LOSE YOUR REMOTE AGAIN!

TWO INSTALLATION METHODS TO choose from allows you to mount the holder onto any wall you like. Adhesive gel pad allows you to install on a flat wall or the back of your TV! Provided screws allow you to install the mount to any wall. Keep your remotes in the SAME SPOT everytime to prevent LOSS.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!