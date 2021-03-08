FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Woot’s sale on smart remotes, antennas, more kicks cable to the curb from $11

Home TheaterwootCord Cutting
From $11

Woot is offering a selection of home theater deals with discounts on smart remotes, antennas, and more starting as low as $11 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the 50-mile Ultra-Thin Indoor OTA Antenna for $19.99. Down from its $25 or more going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re tired of paying the cable company tens or hundreds of dollars per month, it’s time to kick them to the curb. This antenna is powered over USB and can receive channels up to 50 miles away. The slim design allows it to tuck away and be inconspicuous, unlike alternatives that mount to your roof and require installation. Unsure what channels are near you? Well, AntennaWeb will show you exactly what you can reach with either antenna above. Rated 4/5 stars and you can shop the entire home theater sale right here.

Save some cash when stepping things down to a 35-mile indoor OTA antenna. This model is similar to the one above, just with less range and it only supports one TV out of the box. But, at $9, it does come in at more than 50% below today’s deal, which might be worth the trade-offs here.

Need to upgrade the rest of your home theater? Well, we’ve found a few different TVs on sale that are sure to take your movie nights to the next level. Pricing starts at $429 and there are 55-inch 4K TVs with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit available as well as much more.

More about Liger’s 50-mile OTA Antenna:

  • Receives free broadcast High Definition TV signals with enhanced gain, range and frequency performance
  • Lowest noise figure possible, reception frequency: 470-862MHz
  • 35-mile range, includes 10 ft. High Performance Cable
  • TV reception may vary, HD antenna reception depends on the homes distance from a broadcast tower

