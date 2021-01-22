elago has been rolling out an extensive inventory of new products this week, including MagSafe-compatible iPhone cases and accessories. We’ve also got our first look at elago’s new Apple TV case that’s styled after the infamous Famicom Nintendo System. Today, we’re wrapping up the week with a fresh batch of new Apple Watch bands and Apple TV accessories. While we’ve primarily thought of elago as a case and dock company in recent years, today’s new releases focus on other categories. Head below for an overview of both of these new products.

elago intros new Apple Watch band

elago’s Apple Watch offerings have largely been limited to its vintage and nostalgic accessories, which are primarily docks for charging. However, today’s announcement changes the focus to Apple Watch bands.

The new Clear Apple Watch Strap is a unique design from much of what we’ve seen out on the market from third-party manufacturers. Of course, how popular the clear Watch band might be is open to discussion. elago promises that this TPU-style band will fight off any discoloring or yellowing, which is likely to be a concern.

Of course, it’s compatible with every Apple Watch currently on the market today. elago is making it available in small and large sizes, as well. The new clear Apple Watch strap is available today for $13.

Apple TV gets a new remote holder today too

Following yesterday’s Famicom-style Apple TV case announcement, elago is back with one more accessory for the popular streaming media player. A new Apple TV universal remote holder is also hitting the market today that’s designed to help users stop losing this elusive accessory. elago is making the wall mount, which arrives with an adhesive gel backing, available in two different sizes to hold various remotes.

In classic elago form, it is made of non-scratch silicone and has subtle design cues that go along with your Apple TV remote. There’s not too much to share here on the functional side of things, but I think just about every Apple TV user can admit that the included remote is entirely too easy to lose.

The elago Apple TV universal remote holder mount is available for purchase today from $16.

Make sure you check out the rest of this week’s elago news. That includes a fresh batch of accessories geared toward Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup. You can check out our hands-on review here and dive into the rest of elago’s new Apple TV accessories, as well.

