FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Banish that mess with a 50-pack of reusable cable ties at only $4 Prime shipped

-
AmazonHome Goods
20% off $4

BALABALA Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering a 50-pack of its Reusable Cable Ties for $3.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and marks a return to the best price we’ve tracked since November. Chances are high that you’ve got some cords around the house that could stand to be tidied up. With fifty reusable cable ties at your side, you’ll have everything needed to make the wires in your home look better than ever. Each tie in this package is strong enough to “secure large cords and bulky cables with ease for a neat finish.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you don’t anticipate reusing your cable ties, consider grabbing this 100-pack of 12-inch zip ties for $3 instead. I just cable managed once again and zip ties came to my rescue. They’re easy to use and tend to be extraordinarily strong. Nearly 1,400 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.4/5 star rating.

Inspired to set up your home office? If so, don’t miss out on the deal we spotted on Sauder’s North Avenue Desk. It’s all yours for $54, a price that notably slashes 46% off. You’ll garner a compact design that’s ready to accommodate a laptop or desktop setup. Once assembled it will span 18.5- by 28- by 41.5-inches.

Reusable Cable Tie features:

  • These cable ties are made of fabric and come with hooks. They can be reused. Sturdy and tough. Each pack includes 50 pieces cable organizer.
  • They are much better for organizing cable wires compared to other types of plastic ties. You don’t have to trim them. Cable winder can easily open and close. Secure large cords and bulky cables with ease for a neat finish.
  • Unlike many cheap cable straps on the market, the hook easily peel apart from the fabric under stress, BALABALA adopt the advanced technology totally free of this problem.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Replace smart bulbs with meross’ HomeKit Dimmer S...
Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR range extenders, more f...
This Apple Health and Google Fit smart scale is only $1...
Amazon Osmo STEM iPad/Fire Tablet kit sale up to 30% of...
Save up to $30 on Belkin Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C docks ...
See behind you with this solar-powered wireless backup ...
Contigo’s AUTOSEAL handled mug keeps drinks warm ...
Family-sized 8-qt. Crock-Pot Multi-Cooker with the air ...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Kick cable to the curb with an 80-mile OTA HDTV antenna for just $11 (50% off)

$11 Learn More
60% off

Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice MFi Lighting Cable 4-pack $16 (60% off), more

From $10 Learn More
33% off

Smartphone Accessories: 90-Degree USB-C Cable 2-pack: $11 (Save 26%), more

From $10 Learn More
Amazon low

Replace smart bulbs with meross’ HomeKit Dimmer Switches at $18.50 each (All-time low)

$18.50 each Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom Rack takes up to 60% off Cole Haan dress shoes, sneakers, more from $20

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $120

Zoom’s H1n Portable Recorder offers 10-hrs. of high-res audio, now $70 shipped (Reg. $120)

$70 Learn More

Green Deals: Sun Joe’s 2000PSI electric pressure washer is great for spring cleaning at $90, more

Learn More
30% off

Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR range extenders, more from $90 (Save up to 30%)

From $90 Learn More