Banish that mess with a 50-pack of reusable cable ties at only $4 Prime shipped

BALABALA Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering a 50-pack of its Reusable Cable Ties for $3.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and marks a return to the best price we’ve tracked since November. Chances are high that you’ve got some cords around the house that could stand to be tidied up. With fifty reusable cable ties at your side, you’ll have everything needed to make the wires in your home look better than ever. Each tie in this package is strong enough to “secure large cords and bulky cables with ease for a neat finish.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you don’t anticipate reusing your cable ties, consider grabbing this 100-pack of 12-inch zip ties for $3 instead. I just cable managed once again and zip ties came to my rescue. They’re easy to use and tend to be extraordinarily strong. Nearly 1,400 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.4/5 star rating.

Inspired to set up your home office? If so, don’t miss out on the deal we spotted on Sauder’s North Avenue Desk. It’s all yours for $54, a price that notably slashes 46% off. You’ll garner a compact design that’s ready to accommodate a laptop or desktop setup. Once assembled it will span 18.5- by 28- by 41.5-inches.

Reusable Cable Tie features:

These cable ties are made of fabric and come with hooks. They can be reused. Sturdy and tough. Each pack includes 50 pieces cable organizer.

They are much better for organizing cable wires compared to other types of plastic ties. You don’t have to trim them. Cable winder can easily open and close. Secure large cords and bulky cables with ease for a neat finish.

Unlike many cheap cable straps on the market, the hook easily peel apart from the fabric under stress, BALABALA adopt the advanced technology totally free of this problem.

