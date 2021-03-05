FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Revive your home office with Sauder’s North Avenue Desk: $54 (Save 46%)

Amazon is offering the Sauder North Avenue Desk for $54.10 shipped. That’s $31 off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked since June. If you’re in need of a desk, but don’t want to break the bank, this is a solution that’s worth peeking at. It offers a compact design that’s ready to accommodate a laptop or desktop setup. Assembly should be a straight forward endeavor and once set up this unit spans 18.5- by 28- by 41.5-inches. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If something more basic will do the trick, it’s hard to undercut FURINNO’s Simplistic Study Table at $27. While it arguably won’t be as sturdy as the lead deal, it does clock in at half the price. With measurements of 31.5- by 29.8- by 15.5-inches, this could be a better fit for tighter spaces. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 13,500 Amazon shoppers.

Keep the ball rolling when shopping some of our other home office-related discounts. A couple of highlights include Poly and Bark’s modern office chair at $125 and Amazon’s minimalistic LED Desk Lamp for $24.50. For even more deals, be sure to have a look at our home goods guide.

Sauder North Avenue Desk features:

  • Spacious work area
  • Two lower shelves for storage
  • Finished on all sides for versatile placement
  • Durable, black metal frame
  • Charter Oak finish

