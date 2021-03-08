Zoom’s H1n Portable Recorder offers 10-hrs. of high-res audio, now $70 shipped (Reg. $120)

Today only, B&H is now offering the Zoom H1n Portable Handy Recorder for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $120 and currently on sale for $100 at Amazon, today’s offer is 42% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Ideal for capturing high-resolution recording in the field, this model has enough storage to take up to 10-hours of continuous 44.1 kHz/16-bit audio recordings at a far better quality than your iPhone can on its own. It has a stereo condenser microphone and a protective enclosure, a matte finish, one-touch controls, and a built-in display to manage it all. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t need particularly high-resolution recordings, but rather just something simple to take interviews or run a podcast on your iPhone, there are certainly more affordable options. Having said that, today’s standalone model is indeed now listed at $10 under the Zoom iQ6 Lightning microphone array. For something even more affordable though, the Movo VXR10 Universal Video Microphone bundle is a great option at $40 that carries 4+ star ratings from nearly 7,500 Amazon customers and is ready for video projects right out of the box.

For a newer option that just recently hit the marketplace, dive into our hands-on review for the new Tula mic and recorder combo as well. This option will allow you to keep your phone in your pocket, carries two inputs, and has 8GB of onboard recording capacity. Then check out the new JLab USB-C mics, Tascam’s $100 TM-70 microphone bundle, and our hands-on feature for the new Movo UM700.

More on the Zoom H1n portable recorder:

An ideal fit for solo musicians and podcasters, as well as a terrific entry point into the world of audio for video and sound design, the gray Zoom H1n portable recorder features an onboard stereo microphone that lets you easily record two tracks of high-resolution audio in the palm of your hand.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

