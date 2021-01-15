FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Tascam unveils new sub $100 TM-70 microphone bundle for podcasters, more

Tascam is expanding its lineup with the new TM-70 podcast microphone. Just ahead of this month’s winter NAMM show, Tascam has now unveiled some of its latest offerings headlined by the TM-70, which is a “dynamic microphone specifically engineered for broadcasting, podcasting, and audio streaming.” Alongside its relatively affordable $100 price tag, Tascam is throwing in everything folks need to either upgrade or jump into the podcast/broadcast streaming game including a stand, cable, and more. Hit the jump for more details. 

New Tascam TM-70 podcast microphone 

The new Tascam TM-70 podcast microphone “is ideally voiced to handle the nuances of the human voice” while minimizing the unwanted ambient noise around you. Tascam says this results in “mix-ready sound” that won’t require any custom tweaks in terms of EQ and other adjustments while recording. 

This is all made possible by way of a “unique hybrid” of super-cardioid and dynamic elements that are “optimised for podcast production and live reporting.” This is a 3-pin XLR mic, meaning you’ll need an audio interface of some kind to connect it to your Mac/PC or mobile system, with a “30 Hz to 20 kHz” frequency response range. There are no external battery or power supply requirements here, either. 

Plus extra goodies

Tascam is also bundling its new TM-70 podcast microphone with everything new content creators would have likely needed to buy to go along with their new mic as well. While it is almost expected for mics in this price range these days, it is nice to see the shock-mount, table-top mic stand, and mic cable included in the package. All told that could run you another $50 or more otherwise. 

Included are essential microphone accessories – a shock mount to reduce low frequency rumble, 6-foot mic cable, and table-top mic stand – allowing you to set up at your desktop and record right away.

Tascam’s TM-70 podcast microphone is now up for pre-order at places like B&H for $99.99. It also now sits alongside the brand’s new Tascam TM-82 – another dynamic microphone tailored for music production, vocals and instruments – that is now up for pre-order at $49

9to5Toys’ Take

While there is nothing overly groundbreaking on display here with the TM-70 podcast microphone (or the TM-82 for that matter), this is just another solid option for folks looking for great sound on a budget. And in my personal experience, Tascam’s audio gear seems to shine in this regard and has done so for many years. Add in the essentially free shock-mount, mic stand, and cable, and you’re looking at a more than capable bundle. While it does require an audio interface (that almost always makes for a better recording anyway), it is about $30 less than the comparable USB mic from Blue for comparison.  

Just be sure to check out this ongoing price drop on Razer's Seiren Emote Mic and some of the other early NAMM announcements like the new UNO Synth Pro models

