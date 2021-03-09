FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Each wrench in Amazon’s 9-piece set has a ratcheting mechanism: $29.50 (Save 31%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 9-piece Ratcheting Wrench Set for $29.70 shipped. That’s $13 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. When you have nice tools, difficult projects all of a sudden become much easier to knock out. This Amazon Basics kit simplifies wrench-related jobs by putting a ratcheting mechanism in each unit. Every piece boasts a total of 72-tooth ratchet gears, allowing you to tighten and loosen nuts and bolts faster than ever with no need to remove and reposition these between turns. Sizes range from 1/4- to 3/4-inch and everything is backed by a 1-year Amazon warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Forfeit the ratcheting design of the deal above to spend a bit less on DEWALT’s 8-piece Wrench Set for $26. It includes a hard-shell carrying case, but does offer one less wrench when compared with Amazon’s. More than 1,200 shoppers have left a review so far and the dust has settled at an impressive 4.8/5 star rating.

Oh, and while you’re at it, don’t miss the discount we’ve spotted on Tacklife’s 16-piece Hole Saw Kit. Right now it can be all yours for $16 Prime shipped. This offer shaves a notable 36% off what it’s been averaging. It is ready to tackle wood, plastic, and comes with a wide variety of hole saw sizes.

Amazon Basics Ratcheting Wrench Set features:

  • 9-piece ratchet wrench set manufactured from durable chrome vanadium steel, drop forged and hardened treated
  • 72-tooth ratchet gears need only a 5-degree working swing arc
  • Includes 1/4″, 5/16″, 3/8″, 7/16″, 1/2″, 9/16″, 5/8″, 11/16″, 3/4″

