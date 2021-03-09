FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Tacklife’s 16-Pc. Hole Saw Kit is yours for $16 Prime shipped (Save 36%)

Red baby AI (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Tacklife 16-piece Hole Saw Kit for $15.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Note: Shipping is delayed by about a week. That’s $9 off what it’s been averaging over the last several months and comes within $0.02 of the lowest price we have tracked over the last year. This expansive hole saw kit is comprised of carbon steel and has been heat treated. It is ready to tackle wood and plastic and features a wide variety of sizes, helping ensure you’re ready to tackle whatever is needed. An included carrying case keeps everything organized and easy to tote around the job site. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Truth be told, it’s hard to undercut the deal above. That being said, you could opt for this KATA 11-piece Hole Saw Kit at $15 to spend a smidgen less. The set is about 33% smaller and branding is arguably not quite as well known as Tacklife. Despite this, more than 325 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.3/5 star rating.

Tacklife 16-piece Hole Saw Kit features:

  • Carbon Steel, Heat Treated. High speed steel teeth for fast and clean cuts. Suitable for soft wood, thin PVC board, plastic but not metal, hard wood (density board,particle board and computer tables).
  • Covers most popular hole saw sizes on the market. High precision, smooth cutting edges, especially impact resistance, wear resistance, cutting depth 25 mm
  • 3/4″ (19mm), 7/8″ (22mm), 1-1/8″ (28mm), 1-1/4″ (32mm), 1-1/2″ (38mm), 1-3/4″ (44mm), 2″ (51mm), 2-1/2″ (64mm), 3″ (76mm), 3-1/2″ (89mm), 4″ (102mm), 5″ (127mm)

