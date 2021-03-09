Tacklife’s 16-Pc. Hole Saw Kit is yours for $16 Prime shipped (Save 36%)

Red baby AI (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Tacklife 16-piece Hole Saw Kit for $15.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Note: Shipping is delayed by about a week. That’s $9 off what it’s been averaging over the last several months and comes within $0.02 of the lowest price we have tracked over the last year. This expansive hole saw kit is comprised of carbon steel and has been heat treated. It is ready to tackle wood and plastic and features a wide variety of sizes, helping ensure you’re ready to tackle whatever is needed. An included carrying case keeps everything organized and easy to tote around the job site. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Truth be told, it’s hard to undercut the deal above. That being said, you could opt for this KATA 11-piece Hole Saw Kit at $15 to spend a smidgen less. The set is about 33% smaller and branding is arguably not quite as well known as Tacklife. Despite this, more than 325 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.3/5 star rating.

Oh, and while you’re at it, be sure to peek at some of the other home goods-related deals we’ve turned up lately. A couple of discounts that could pair nicely with today’s purchase include the YardStash IV Storage Shed Tent for $150 and Renogy’s Solar Rechargable Flashlight at 33% off. There’s also some notable DEWALT and BOSCH bit set price drops worth checking out in addition to today’s Kershaw and SOG sale at Woot.

Tacklife 16-piece Hole Saw Kit features:

Carbon Steel, Heat Treated. High speed steel teeth for fast and clean cuts. Suitable for soft wood, thin PVC board, plastic but not metal, hard wood (density board,particle board and computer tables).

Covers most popular hole saw sizes on the market. High precision, smooth cutting edges, especially impact resistance, wear resistance, cutting depth 25 mm

3/4″ (19mm), 7/8″ (22mm), 1-1/8″ (28mm), 1-1/4″ (32mm), 1-1/2″ (38mm), 1-3/4″ (44mm), 2″ (51mm), 2-1/2″ (64mm), 3″ (76mm), 3-1/2″ (89mm), 4″ (102mm), 5″ (127mm)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!