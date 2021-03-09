FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s eufy Pan & Tilt HomeKit Camera falls to $40 (Save 22%), more from $36

-
22% off From $36

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its eufy HomeKit cameras from $36. You’ll enjoy free shipping across the board with a Prime membership, as well as in orders over $25. Our top pick today is the eufy Security 2K Indoor Pan & Tilt HomeKit Camera for $39.99. Down from $52, you’re saving 23% with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the second-best price to date.

eufy’s smart camera delivers 2K recording alongside integration with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. Its HomeKit Secure Video compatibility pairs with added motion tracking as well as pan and tilt features to round out the package. Over 3,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other Anker eufy HomeKit deals:

Then be sure to check out all of the offers live in the Anker sale that kicked off the week. You’ll find deals starting from $13 with price cuts on smart projectors, additional smart security offerings, and more. Or just go swing by all of the offers in our smart home guide.

eufy HomeKit Pan & Tilt Camera features:

The on-device AI determines whether a human or pet is present and only records when an event of interest occurs.  View every event in up to 2K clarity (1080P while using HomeKit) so you see exactly what is happening inside your home. Connect your Indoor Cam to Apple HomeKit (Please download our HomeKit User Guide in the product information section below), the Google Assistant, or Amazon Alexa for complete control over your surveillance.

