Coach is known for its collaborations with notable brands, such as the new Champion line. In preparation for spring, Coach has a new line partnered with Sephora. Inside this line, you will find lip glosses, brushes, cosmetic cases, and more. Pricing in the new collection starts at just $16 and goes up to $68. Plus, this style is showcasing Coach’s favorite mascots and the products are vegan as well. Head below the jump to find even more details about this line.

“I wanted to create something playful but also very Coach—really rooted in a rich colour palette that recalls our leather heritage,” said Coach’s creative director, Stuart Vevers. “Like a beloved bag or favourite piece of outerwear, makeup is about creativity and style and with Sephora, we were able to find another way to celebrate self-expression.”

COACH x Sephora Makeup

This collection was designed to express yourself with bright colors and fun makeup. A standout from this collection is the COACH x Sephora Tea Rose Lip Gloss Set. This gloss set comes with four glosses for $36 in neutral colors to pair with any skin tone. They’re also designed to be slightly tingly to provide a plump look, and they can be worn alone or over lipstick.

Another notable item from this line is the Rexy Eye Shadow Palette that’s priced at $38. This shadow palette features five beautiful color options, as well as a built-in mirror for quick touch ups. It also has a clip attached to easily attach to a bag or purse when on the go. The color hues have an array of matte and shimery shadows to make several fun looks.

Vegan Brush Set and Cosmetic Case

One of the most notable items in this collection is the Tea Rose Brush Set that’s also the most expensive with a price tag of $68. This brush set is made of all vegan materials and also comes with a beautiful stand. It comes with five brushes in the set, and each one has a fun glitter handle. The set includes an angle style, highlight, powder, crease, and shadow brush. There are also five detachable rings as well.

Finally, be sure to carry all of your new makeup and tools in the COACH Cosmetic Case. This Cosmetic Case features a Watercolor Floral Print that’s perfect for spring and nice for traveling, too. It’s priced at $85 and will be a go-to for years to come.

