L.L. Bean’s new March sale takes up to 60% off boots, jackets, more from $13

L.L. Bean has new March markdowns at up to 60% off including popular jackets, flannels, boots, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Mountain Classic Anorack with a Colorblock design that’s very on-trend. This style is waterproof, which is great for spring weather as well as an attached hood. This style also has a zippered kangaroo pocket to store essentials and it can be machine washed to stay looking nice for years to come. Rated 4.5/5 stars from L.L. Bean customers. Also, be sure to pair this pullover with the Primaloft Bean Boots to really make a splash. Plus, the boots are currently marked down to $129 and originally were priced at $269. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the latest North Face Sale here.

