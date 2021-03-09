Save up to $100 on Lenovo Chromebooks starting at $269

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Lenovo C340 15-inch Touchscreen Chromebook for $399 shipped. Down from its usual $499 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings and matches the all-time low. This 15-inch Chromebook delivers a touchscreen display complete with a 2-in-1 design that allows it to fold into a tablet with a 360-degree hinge. Alongside its 64GB of built-in memory and 4GB of RAM, there’s also dual USB-C ports, a microSD card input, and USB-A connectivity to round out the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 195 customers and you can get some additional insight in our hands-on review of the 11-inch model. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is also offering the Lenovo S345 14-inch Chromebook for $269. Down from its $329 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $60 in savings, comes within $20 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen. This 14-inch Chromebook features a similar overall build to the lead deal, but with a smaller screen and less powerful set of internals. Rated 4.4/5 stars form over 180 customers.

Don’t forget that you can also take advantage of all the other Chromebook models on sale in our deals hub. We’re currently seeing a series of 14-inch HP models on sale from $211, which drop to some of the best prices yet at $50 off.

Lenovo C340 15-inch Chromebook features

Lenovo C340-15 Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook: Enjoy a smooth computing performance with this Lenovo Chromebook. The 15.6-inch Full HD multi-touch display offers an intuitive user experience, while the 64GB eMMC storage offers fast start-ups and load times. This Lenovo Chromebook features an Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM for speedy responses and Bluetooth technology to sync with compatible wireless devices.

