Roku Premiere offers 4K HDR Disney+ and Apple TV+ streaming at all-time lows from under $21.50

Amazon is offering the Roku Premiere 4K Streaming Media Player for $24.99 Prime shipped. Target has it for $22.49 with an on-page Circle coupon, and RedCard members can get it for $21.37 with all discounts stacked. For comparison, it’ll normally cost $35 to pick this streamer up and our last mentions had it around $30 or so. Today’s deal matches the all-time low with Amazon, though Target’s lowest price sets a new record that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this budget-focused media streamer offers 4K HDR, which is normally only found in higher-end devices. It can handle Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, Disney+, and much more. Plus, with HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support, there’s plenty to love here. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

When it comes to streaming media players, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked for any similar device. For comparison, the Fire TV Stick Lite costs $30 at Amazon right now and doesn’t have near the features that the Roku Premiere does.

Need a new TV to finish out your home theater upgrades? Right now we’re seeing deals from $429 with various models on sale. Sony’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit 55-inch smart 4K TV is down to $698 right now, saving you $100 from its normal going rate.

Roku Premiere features:

Watch old and new favorites with this Roku Premiere streaming player. Designed for Ultra HD and 4K TVs, it provides access to high-quality content across most popular streaming channels, and the unbiased search helps you find content quickly. This Roku Premiere streaming player supports 802.b/g/n Wi-Fi for stable high-bandwidth streaming.

