FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Roku Premiere offers 4K HDR Disney+ and Apple TV+ streaming at all-time lows from under $21.50

-
AmazonTargetHome TheaterRokuStreaming Media Players
New low Under $21.50

Amazon is offering the Roku Premiere 4K Streaming Media Player for $24.99 Prime shipped. Target has it for $22.49 with an on-page Circle coupon, and RedCard members can get it for $21.37 with all discounts stacked. For comparison, it’ll normally cost $35 to pick this streamer up and our last mentions had it around $30 or so. Today’s deal matches the all-time low with Amazon, though Target’s lowest price sets a new record that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this budget-focused media streamer offers 4K HDR, which is normally only found in higher-end devices. It can handle Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, Disney+, and much more. Plus, with HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support, there’s plenty to love here. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

When it comes to streaming media players, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked for any similar device. For comparison, the Fire TV Stick Lite costs $30 at Amazon right now and doesn’t have near the features that the Roku Premiere does.

Need a new TV to finish out your home theater upgrades? Right now we’re seeing deals from $429 with various models on sale. Sony’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit 55-inch smart 4K TV is down to $698 right now, saving you $100 from its normal going rate.

Roku Premiere features:

Watch old and new favorites with this Roku Premiere streaming player. Designed for Ultra HD and 4K TVs, it provides access to high-quality content across most popular streaming channels, and the unbiased search helps you find content quickly. This Roku Premiere streaming player supports 802.b/g/n Wi-Fi for stable high-bandwidth streaming.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Target

Target is one of the largest retailers in America with a strong online presence alongside brick and mortar locations in nearly every state. On top…

Home Theater Roku Streaming Media Players

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Govee’s outdoor RGB LED strip spans 33-feet and u...
Revitalize your office with this modern desk chair: $11...
ecobee’s HomeKit SmartCamera drops to new all-tim...
At $9 Prime shipped, this aluminum MacBook stand has ne...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling 2-pack of garage wall sh...
Tacklife’s 16-Pc. Hole Saw Kit is yours for $16 P...
Amazon Basics LED light bulb sale from under $8: A19 di...
Yale’s Assure Touchscreen Smart Lock expands your...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Watch The Office + more NBC hits with a 4-month Peacock subscription at just $10 (50% off)

$10 Learn More
66% off

Amazon Prime members can enjoy six months of STARZ for just $18 (66% off)

$18 Learn More
$64 off

Stream 3-months of Tidal HiFi with your family for just $3 (Save $64)

$3 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: SiNKR 2, ARC Launcher Pro, Despotism 3k, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save $100

Save up to $100 on Lenovo Chromebooks starting at $269

From $269 Learn More
Up to 30% off

Govee’s outdoor RGB LED strip spans 33-feet and undercuts Hue at just $38, more from $32

From $32 Learn More

Coach x Sephora collaboration has makeup, brushes, cosmetic cases, more from $16

Learn More
Amazon low

Revitalize your office with this modern desk chair: $113.50 (All-time low, Save $44)

$113.50 Learn More