Sony’s 55-inch 4K Smart AirPlay 2 TV now $100 off at $698 + more from $429

Amazon is now offering the Sony X800H 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart AirPlay 2 TV for $698 shipped. This is more than $100 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, slightly below the current Best Buy sale price and the lowest total we can find. Alongside AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, this is an Android TV with Google Assistant voice commands (Alexa support included through compatible devices) for direct access to loads of apps and all of the best streaming services. The 4K HDR X1 processor, a special gaming mode, Dolby Vision, and a host of connectivity options (four HDMI, two USB, optical audio, Wi-Fi, ethernet, Bluetooth, more) round out the feature set. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,500 Amazon customers. Head below for 4K TV deals from $429.

If the brand name and AirPlay 2 features don’t have you convinced, save a fortune and go with the Insignia 55-inch Smart 4K UHD – Fire TV Edition. It sells for $330 shipped, provides a 55-inch 4K display, and direct access to all of your favorite streaming services. That’s on top of the 4+ star rating from over 1,800 amazon customers. Head below for more 4K smart TV offers.

If nothing above has caught your eye, be sure to swing by our previous roundup for additional models from Sony, Philips, VIZIO, LG, Samsung, and more starting from $450. Then head over to our home theater guide to complete your setup with deals available on TCL’s Fire TV Alto 8+ 2.1-Channel Sound Bar and VIZIO’s 5.1.4-Ch. Dolby Atmos sound system, among much more.

Marvel at amazing contrast and clarity with this 55-inch Sony X800H 4K Android smart TV. The 4K HDR Processor X1 and TRILUMINOS display deliver precise, lifelike color reproduction, while two 10W X-balanced speakers deliver powerful well-balanced sound. This Sony X800H 4K Android smart TV works with popular virtual assistants for hands-free control.

