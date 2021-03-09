Starbucks ground coffee Amazon deals start at $7.50 today with up to 35% in savings

Amazon is now offering the 20-ounce bag of Starbucks Medium Roast Pike Place Ground Coffee for $7.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and remember to cancel it after your order goes through to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly closer to $10, this is nearly 25% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and a great opportunity to stock up. Pike Place Roast, for those unfamiliar here, is described as “well-rounded with subtle notes of cocoa and toasted nuts balancing the smooth mouthfeel.” This is a 20-ounce bag that should be stored in a cool, dark place that allows you to bring that Starbucks experience home. Rated 4+ stars from over 19,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more Starbucks coffee deals.

More on the Starbucks Pike Place Blend:

Pike Place Roast is well-rounded with subtle notes of cocoa and toasted nuts balancing the smooth mouthfeel

Medium-roasted coffees are smooth and balanced with rich, approachable flavors

Enjoy Starbucks at home. The coffee you love without leaving the house

For best taste, use cold, filtered water and store ground coffee in a cool, dark place

Each pack includes one 20-ounce bag of ground Starbucks coffee

