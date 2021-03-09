FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Starbucks ground coffee Amazon deals start at $7.50 today with up to 35% in savings

Amazon is now offering the 20-ounce bag of Starbucks Medium Roast Pike Place Ground Coffee for $7.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and remember to cancel it after your order goes through to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly closer to $10, this is nearly 25% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and a great opportunity to stock up. Pike Place Roast, for those unfamiliar here, is described as “well-rounded with subtle notes of cocoa and toasted nuts balancing the smooth mouthfeel.” This is a 20-ounce bag that should be stored in a cool, dark place that allows you to bring that Starbucks experience home. Rated 4+ stars from over 19,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more Starbucks coffee deals. 

For something even affordable, take a look at this 20-ounce package of Seattle’s Best Coffee Signature Blend No. 5 at $5 Prime shipped. It carries 4+ star ratings and will provide the same amount of coffee as today’s lead deal for a couple bucks less. Just be sure to check out the other Starbucks offers on tap today:

Then head right over to our Panera promotion post and scoop up three months of FREE coffee with a MyPanera+ subscription ($27 value). Check out our latest coffee feature before you head over to our home goods guide for even more. We have deals on office chairs, cookers, garage storage, tools, LED light bulbs, and a new Amazon low on the YardStash IV Storage Shed Tent

More on the Starbucks Pike Place Blend:

  • Pike Place Roast is well-rounded with subtle notes of cocoa and toasted nuts balancing the smooth mouthfeel
  • Medium-roasted coffees are smooth and balanced with rich, approachable flavors
  • Enjoy Starbucks at home. The coffee you love without leaving the house
  • For best taste, use cold, filtered water and store ground coffee in a cool, dark place
  • Each pack includes one 20-ounce bag of ground Starbucks coffee

