Champion apparel from $8 Prime shipped at Amazon, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 44% off C9 Champion Athletic Apparel. Our top pick from this sale the Champion Women’s Full Zip Cardio Jacket from $11 Prime shipped. Regularly this jacket is priced at $30 and today’s rate is the lowest price we’ve seen this year as well as the all-time low. This is a great option for workouts and it pairs nicely with leggings, shorts, joggers, or jeans alike. The shape of this style is flattering and the four-way stretch material adds mobility. Plus, Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 2,300 reviews. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Additional deals from Champion:

Finally, be sure to check out the latest L.L. Bean March Sale that’s offering up to 60% off boots, jackets, pullovers, vests, and more.

Champion Full Zip Cardio Jacket features:

Fitted: Body Forming fit, full zip jacket

Duo Dry – wicks moisture, dries fast

Breathable fabric

Thumbholes

Soft, comfortable fabric with stretch

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!