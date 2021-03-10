FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Carle the iPhone-controlled robot can tell stories, dance, and play music at $104 (Nearly $100 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Ruko (97% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its Carle Programmable Interactive RC Robot for $103.99 shipped. Regularly $200, today’s offer is 48% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. This app and smartphone-controlled robot can “tell stories, sing songs, dance, do gymnastics, walk, slide, record and broadcast messages.” Connected to your smart device, it can function as a Bluetooth speaker with emoji-based facial expressions, and has nine flexible joints along with a series of motors to make it all happen. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If this one is too complicated for the kids, take a look at Learning Resources’ Botley the Coding Robot for $33 shipped on Amazon. This one is even more STEM-focused and comes in a more kid-friendly package with a 4+ star rating. Botley “teaches kids to code with active, screen-free play that’s perfect for promoting critical thinking and problem solving skills.”

Just be sure to check out CanaKit’s Raspberry Pi 4 Aluminum starter set for the bigger kids, and then dive into our latest Osmo Little Genius learning set sale. You’ll find options from $34 for both Fire Tablet and iPad at up to 30% off

This smart robot named Carle can be controlled by remote controller, phone APP, voice command and gravity sensor easily, so kids can choose the proper control method per their age levels, current ability or favourite. Carle will become your kids’ funny friend and a good companion in their childhood. (suitable for 3+ years old).

