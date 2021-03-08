FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon Osmo STEM iPad/Fire Tablet kit sale up to 30% off with deals from $34

-
Osmo
30% off From $34

We have spotted a series of notable deals on Osmo Little Genius coding and learning kits over at Amazon. The Osmo STEM Creative Starter Kit for Fire Tablet at $49 shipped. Regularly $70, this is 30% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and matching the Amazon all-time low. These Osmo kits combine physical play pieces with an integrated Fire Tablet suite to “bring a child’s game pieces and actions to life.” Promoting STEM learning through fun activities, this one helps kids with “drawing, listening, speed of drawing, visual thinking, problem solving, physics, creative problem solving.” Everything you need other than the Fire Tablet is included here (not compatible with the new 2020 Fire HD 8). Rated 4+ stars from over 800 Amazon customer and you’ll find more Osmo kit deals, including the iPad models, below. 

More Osmo Amazon deals:

For the bigger kids, take a look this ongoing deal on Sphero’s Mini Robot Ball at 34% off. Using JavaScript or Swift, owners learn to code there very own little robot ball here and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Then go check out the new LEGO iPhone-enabled VIDIYO kits due out this month while you’re at it. 

More on the Osmo STEM Creative Starter Kit:

Fun-filled & award winning learning games. Children interact with actual hand held pieces & a Fire Tablet, bringing a child’s game pieces & actions to life (No WiFi necessary for game play). An Osmo Base is included, a Fire Tablet is not included, both are required for game play. Travel on an adventure & solve story problems with personal drawings brought to life instantly on the iPad (Monster) along with drawing problem solving/early physics (Newton), learn to draw anything with creative drawing skills (Masterpiece).

