Today we are taking a look at the new USB-C podcasting microphone from Marantz — a brand best known for its hi-fi and high-end professional audio gear. While it has already released USB mics in the past, the new MPM-4000U Podcast Mic marks the first time it has released one specifically marketed to podcasters and the like. It lands in the mid-tier price range, features some interesting onboard mixing capabilities, and is now available for purchase. Head below for a closer look.

New Marantz USB-C podcasting microphone

The new Marantz MPM-4000U USB-C podcasting microphone is specifically designed for podcasting, streaming, YouTube projects, or “simply capturing high-quality audio from vocalists.” It is a USB-C condenser microphone, and like most options of the sort, has a built-in audio interface (with support for 48kHz/16-bit sampling rate resolutions) effectively negating the need to buy one separately in order to connect the microphone with your Mac, PC, Android, or iOS devices (additional adapters needed for mobile platforms).

The MPM-4000U houses an electric 14mm aluminum-plated cardioid capacitor capsule, a unidirectional polar pattern, 30 to 18,000Hz frequency response range, and a Max SPL of 130dB. If those specs don’t mean much to you, the main takeaway here is that this thing is geared specifically toward spoken word and other vocals.

The microphone also carries large, solid-looking knobs for monitoring and microphone input gain, as well as a headphone input, and an on-board mute control. This easy-to-access, dedicated mix control allows you to send stereo audio from your DAW directly to the mic with a dedicated volume knob to get just the right balance when recording.

With conveniently located controls for headphone monitoring, mic gain and mute, plus a 1/8-inch headphone output, total control of your next stream or broadcast is exactly where you need it so you can focus on what’s important – your delivery! Plus, the bundled MPC Beats recording software means that you don’t need anything else to get started right away.

Along with a “solid die-cast construction” that’s “perfect for recording and podcasting sessions on the move,” it comes with everything you need to record on Mac and PC in the box. The mic itself is joined by a 3-meter USB-C to USB-A cable, the tabletop tripod stand, and a mic clip.

The new Marantz MPM-4000U USB-C podcasting microphone is available for $99 shipped and joins the rest of the brand’s USB mic lineup.

9to5Toys’ Take

Marantz has officially entered into the crowded market of USB microphones geared at podcasters. While the core technology is mostly the same as everything else you’ll find out there, the brand’s pedigree in the hi-fi audio space certainly breeds confidence in the overall sound quality here. Those big, useable knobs on the front actually allow the mic to really feel like it doubles as an audio interface and modern USB-C connectivity rounds out the package here. It can’t also record like the Tula and costs more than the new JLab USB-C mics, but it is certainly worthy of consideration if you don’t need a built-in recorder and are looking toward a more professional brand for your recordings.

