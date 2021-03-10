Snag two 3,000-lumen tactical headlamps while they’re $7.50 each (50% off)

Miuree (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering two of its 3000-Lumen Tactical Headlamps for $14.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $15 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. These affordable headlamps will easily illuminate a path or your next project with 3000 lumens of light each. There are three different power modes that includes high, medium, and strobe. The front-facing lamp and be titled up to 90 degrees, allowing you to find the perfect angle. These lamps are powered using AAA batteries, and your first batch is included. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Want something from a more familiar brand? If so, check out Energizer’s High-Powered LED Headlamp for $14. You’ll only get one instead of two, but there’s a fair chance you’ll only need one anyway. Bear in mind that brightness does take a hit with Energizer’s solution offering 260 lumens of light, which it touts as enough to illuminate up to 80 meters.

And while we’re talking lights, we’ve posted several other deals you may be interested in. Today’s green deals roundup is headlined by a rechargeable motion-sensing LED kit at $9 and we’ve also spotted Govee’s waterproof 33-foot RGB LED strip for $38. And if your supply of light bulbs starting to run out, an Amazon Basics sale has you covered from under $8.

Miuree 3000-Lumen Tactical Headlamps features:

Adjustable tilt lamp: Moveable lens bends 90° to brighten your path.Bend lens 90° downward to illuminate pathway when hiking, biking or jogging at night.

Comfortable headband:Able to wear on head keeping your hands free, strapping comfortably fits all head shapes and size.

Uses 3x AAA Batteries (Battery Included) Perfect for everyday scenarios e.g. fixing something, walking or hiking, jogging, biking, when you’re out traveling or camping.

