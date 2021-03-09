FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon Basics LED light bulb sale from under $8: A19 dimmable, Edison-style, more

-
20% off From $8

Amazon is now offering up to 20% off its Amazon Basics light bulbs, ranging from typical A19 LEDs to Edison-style options, and more. This can be a great opportunity to score some in bulk to ensure you have them laying around and ready to go at a moment’s notice. One standout here is the 16-pack of Amazon Basics 75W Equivalent Soft White Dimmable A19 LED Light Bulbs for $34.19 shipped. That’s 15% off the regular $40 price tag, just over $2 per bulb, and the second-best price we have tracked. Just for comparison sake, the 6-pack leaves you with a $3.30 per bulb price. Each bulb is rated for 10,000 hours, has a 2700 Kelvin color temperature, and is dimmable. With a lifetime that long and using only 12-watts of energy, this is one investment that will last quite a while. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below. 

As we motioned above, the 6-pack isn’t as good a value as today’s 16-pack. But if you don’t need that many (these things last quite a long time, “up to 9-years”), save some cash and grab the 6-pack at just over $20 Prime shipped. They carry the same feature set and peace of mind-inducing 4+ star ratings

Not all of the lighting offers on tap here are as deep of a deal as today’s lead offer. But if you need something specific and don’t want to pay the brand name price tags, there are plenty of discounted options to browse through. Deals starts from under $8 Prime shipped and feature up to 20% in savings. 

Another great place for lighting and power deals that are environmentally-conscious is our daily Green Deals roundup. Then check out this discounted $12 ring light bundle, the Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Lights, and this 33-foot RGB Bluetooth light strip kit

More on the Amazon Basics A19 LED Light Bulbs:

  • With a life of 10,000 hours, the bulb will last over 9 years (based on 3 hours of use each day)
  • Provides 1100 lumens of light immediately, with no waiting time to warm up to full brightness – ideal for areas where bright light is desired
  • With a correlated color temperature of 2700 Kelvin, the bulb provides a soft white light, creating a comfortable atmosphere for any room
  • This LED light bulb uses only 12 watts of energy, saving up to $69.28 over the life of the bulb vs. its incandescent equivalent (based on 3 hours/day, 11 cents/kWh, may vary depending on rates and use)

