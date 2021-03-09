FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Govee’s outdoor RGB LED strip spans 33-feet and undercuts Hue at just $38, more from $32

-
AmazonSmart HomeGovee
From $32

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its new Phantasy Outdoor 32.8-foot Bluetooth Smart LED Light Strip for $37.99 shipped with the code O7QBNIXZ at checkout. This saves you 24% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked on this strip. If paying Philips Hue pricing for outdoor lighting isn’t your cup of tea, then today’s deal is the perfect patio upgrade. While Philips only includes 7-feet of lighting for $80, Govee delivers 33-feet for $38 here. You’ll find Bluetooth app control to change the colors, scenes, brightness, and more. Plus, you can schedule the lights to go on at dusk and off at dawn so you don’t waste extra electricity running them during the day. With an IP65 waterproof rating, this strip is built to handle just about any type of weather. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more deals from $32.

For your home’s inside, we’re seeing that Govee via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Light Switches for $32.19 shipped with the code QMKA4W6J at checkout. Down from $46, this saves you 30% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. While the deal above handles your home’s outdoor lighting, these switches are a great way to bring voice-controlled illumination to the inside of your house. They pair up with Wi-Fi, allowing you to leverage Assistant and Alexa for turning things on and off. Rated 5/5 stars.

For more great deals, don’t forget to check out our smart home guide. There, you’ll find discounts on ecobee’s HomeKit-enabled security camera, Yale’s touchscreen deadbolt, and much more. So, bookmark this page and check back frequently to see what other great deals we’ve found.

More about the Govee Phantasy Outdoor LED Strip:

  • Convenient control: use Govee Home app via bluetooth for handy access to more features within a 196ft control range or manage your led lights in a 98ft control range with the provided remote
  • Waterproof design: with an IP65 water-resistant rating, the lights can be installed outdoors and withstand splashes or rainfall (the adapter is not waterproof)
  • Set helpful timers: the Govee Home app features a timer function that allows your lights to power on or off automatically. Automate your outdoor lighting without having to flip a switch manually

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Govee

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Revitalize your office with this modern desk chair: $11...
ecobee’s HomeKit SmartCamera drops to new all-tim...
At $9 Prime shipped, this aluminum MacBook stand has ne...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling 2-pack of garage wall sh...
Tacklife’s 16-Pc. Hole Saw Kit is yours for $16 P...
Amazon Basics LED light bulb sale from under $8: A19 di...
Yale’s Assure Touchscreen Smart Lock expands your...
Score the Mpow Selfie Stick/Tripod LED Ring Light bundl...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to $10 off

Expand your smart home with Govee’s Bluetooth or Wi-Fi 33-foot RGB LED strips from $19.50

From $19.50 Learn More
30% off

Amazon will ship this 33-ft. RGB Bluetooth light strip kit to you for $17.50 (Save 30%)

$17.50 Learn More
40% off

Score the Mpow Selfie Stick/Tripod LED Ring Light bundle + wireless remote for $12 (40% off)

$12 Learn More

Upgraded Samsung 980 NVMe SSDs launch with faster speeds, lower price

From $50 Learn More
$64 off

Stream 3-months of Tidal HiFi with your family for just $3 (Save $64)

$3 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: SiNKR 2, ARC Launcher Pro, Despotism 3k, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save $100

Save up to $100 on Lenovo Chromebooks starting at $269

From $269 Learn More

Coach x Sephora collaboration has makeup, brushes, cosmetic cases, more from $16

Learn More