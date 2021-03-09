Govee’s outdoor RGB LED strip spans 33-feet and undercuts Hue at just $38, more from $32

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its new Phantasy Outdoor 32.8-foot Bluetooth Smart LED Light Strip for $37.99 shipped with the code O7QBNIXZ at checkout. This saves you 24% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked on this strip. If paying Philips Hue pricing for outdoor lighting isn’t your cup of tea, then today’s deal is the perfect patio upgrade. While Philips only includes 7-feet of lighting for $80, Govee delivers 33-feet for $38 here. You’ll find Bluetooth app control to change the colors, scenes, brightness, and more. Plus, you can schedule the lights to go on at dusk and off at dawn so you don’t waste extra electricity running them during the day. With an IP65 waterproof rating, this strip is built to handle just about any type of weather. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more deals from $32.

For your home’s inside, we’re seeing that Govee via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Light Switches for $32.19 shipped with the code QMKA4W6J at checkout. Down from $46, this saves you 30% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. While the deal above handles your home’s outdoor lighting, these switches are a great way to bring voice-controlled illumination to the inside of your house. They pair up with Wi-Fi, allowing you to leverage Assistant and Alexa for turning things on and off. Rated 5/5 stars.

More about the Govee Phantasy Outdoor LED Strip:

Convenient control: use Govee Home app via bluetooth for handy access to more features within a 196ft control range or manage your led lights in a 98ft control range with the provided remote

Waterproof design: with an IP65 water-resistant rating, the lights can be installed outdoors and withstand splashes or rainfall (the adapter is not waterproof)

Set helpful timers: the Govee Home app features a timer function that allows your lights to power on or off automatically. Automate your outdoor lighting without having to flip a switch manually

