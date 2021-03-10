Modernize your entertainment area with Zinus’ Studio TV Stand: $48 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Modern Studio TV Stand for $48 shipped. That’s $22 off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked since September. This TV stand sports a simplistic style that’s bound to help bring a modern look and feel to your space. It’s ready to uphold 100-pounds and measures 40- by 17- by 18-inches. The frame is comprised of steel and the wood used features a “rich brown” grain. Rated an average of 4.4/5 stars by more than 2,200 Amazon shoppers.

Embrace the sleek look found in the picture above by mounting your TV directly onto the wall. This will look great above your new console and the amount you saved goes a long way towards covering Hangman’s No-Stud TV Wall Mount for $26. I have personally used this mount with two televisions in my home and have yet to experience any issues.

Need a new TV to go with today’s purchase? If so, we’ve got a fresh deal on Sony’s 55-inch HDR 4K OLED Android TV. It’s readily available for $600 off, allowing you to scoop it up for $1,298. And if a projector may be a better fit, Optoma’s 3,600-lumen solution has fallen under $248. It’s able to create a 300-inch picture and today’s offer delivers a new Amazon low.

Zinus Modern Studio TV Stand features:

Functional and stylish with additional lower shelf

Easy Assembly

Dimensions: 40 x 17 x 18 Inches (LxWxH) with 100 pounds weight capacity

Sturdy, strong square steel tubing frame

Red mahogany wood grain finish is easy to clean

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!