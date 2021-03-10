FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sony’s 55-inch HDR 4K Smart OLED Android TV with AirPlay 2 now $600 off for today only

$600 off $1,298

Today only, B&H is offering the 2020 Sony A8H 55-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart OLED TV for $1,298 shipped. A $600 discount will appear once it’s added to your cart. Regularly $1,900, and currently on sale for $1,698+ at Amazon and Best Buy, this model is now a sizable $602 off the regular price. Today’s offer is matching our 1-day Amazon all-time low from Prime Day last year. Boasting a 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) self-illuminating OLED display, this model is also HDR-compatible and features X-Reality PRO to upscale “upscale everything you watch to near 4K.” Alongside AirPlay 2, HomeKit support, and built-in Google Assistant voice command features, this is an Android TV with direct access to thousands of your favorite entertainment apps and streaming services. Connectivity includes four HDMI jacks, three USB ports, optical audio, ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below. 

A more affordable way to bring a 4K 55-inch smart TV into your space is with the LG Smart UHD NanoCell TV at $797 shipped. You won’t get the AirPlay 2 support or the built-in Google Assistant, but it does house Alexa and direct access to streaming services much like today’s lead deal and for $500 less. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. 

But there are loads of notable 4K TV deals to check out right now. We have another 55-inch Sony model at under $700 and with over $100 in savings right here. That one sites alongside a host of options from VIZIO, and larger Sony models from $429 as well as this all of the options on sale in this roundup with up to $400 in savings. Just make sure you swing by our home theater guide for even more and discounted audio setups. 

More on the Sony A8H 4K UHD Smart OLED TV:

The A8H series has built-in Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity to allow access to the Google Play store, your favorite apps, and internet-based content via its Android TV operating system, plus content sharing and screen mirroring via Chromecast built-in with your other compatible smart devices such as your smartphone or tablet. The Vewd web browser is also available for download through the Google Play store and enables access to standard websites. 

