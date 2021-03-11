FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 25% on Anker eufy smart locks starting at $110

-
AmazonSmart HomeAnker
Save 25% From $110

EufyHome via Amazon is currently discounting a selection of its smart locks headlined by eufy Touch Fingerprint Smart Lock for $149.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free across the board. Down from its up to $200 going rate, todays offer saves you 25% and marks the third-best price we’ve seen to date.

As one of eufy’s latest additions to its smart home stable, this deadbolt delivers four different ways to unlock the front door. Alongside just using a traditional key, there’s also a built-in touchscreen for entering pin codes alongside smartphone control over Bluetooth and even a fingerprint reader. Everything is wrapped in an IP65 weather-resistant casing to round out the highlights. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 690 customers. Head below for more from $110.

Also on sale, eufy’s official Amazon storefront also has the eufy Push Button Smart Lock with Wi-Fi Bridge at $149.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $170, you’re saving $20 here and marking one of the best prices to date. This offering trades the touchscreen and fingerprint features found above for a bundled Wi-Fi adapter that brings Alexa and Assistant support into the mix. Or you could ditch the bridge to drop the price to $109.99, down from $130. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find plenty of other ways to elevate your setup. Whether you’re invested with Siri, Alexa, or Assistant, there are plenty of discounts ranging from ecobee smart thermostats to garage door opener hubs and more.

eufy Touchscreen Smart Lock features:

With a durable zinc alloy, stainless steel frame, and front door deadbolt lock, Smart Lock handles the daily comings and goings of a busy household. You can install Smart deadbolt lock in just 15 minutes, all by yourself, and using only a screwdriver—saving you money on calling a contractor.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Get in the mood with TACKLIFE’s Mini Tabletop Fir...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling 4K dash cam just returne...
Save up to 22% on Twelve South’s AirFly audio adapter...
Airthings debuts new View Plus air quality monitor with...
Best-selling Victorinox Swiss Army Classic returns to m...
Razer’s prev-gen. Blade Stealth 13 returns to low of ...
This adjustable smartphone stand helps with FaceTime, Y...
Amazon Pure Protein sale from $8.50: Chocolate caramel ...
Show More Comments

Related

22% off

Anker’s eufy Pan & Tilt HomeKit Camera falls to $40 (Save 22%), more from $36

From $36 Learn More
33% off

Smartphone Accessories: 90-Degree USB-C Cable 2-pack: $11 (Save 26%), more

From $10 Learn More
40% off

Get in the mood with TACKLIFE’s Mini Tabletop Fire Pit for under $30 shipped (40% off)

$30 Learn More
Save $44

Amazon’s #1 best-selling 4K dash cam just returned to its low at $44 off, more from $25.50

From $25.50 Learn More
22% off

Save up to 22% on Twelve South’s AirFly audio adapters: Pro $47, more from $39

From $39 Learn More

Green Deals: Charge your gear with this 155Wh portable power station at $79, more

Learn More

New details on Bethesda x Microsoft merger today? Roundtable live stream starts now!

Learn More

Airthings debuts new View Plus air quality monitor with particulate matter tracking

Learn More