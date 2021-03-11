Save up to 25% on Anker eufy smart locks starting at $110

EufyHome via Amazon is currently discounting a selection of its smart locks headlined by eufy Touch Fingerprint Smart Lock for $149.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free across the board. Down from its up to $200 going rate, todays offer saves you 25% and marks the third-best price we’ve seen to date.

As one of eufy’s latest additions to its smart home stable, this deadbolt delivers four different ways to unlock the front door. Alongside just using a traditional key, there’s also a built-in touchscreen for entering pin codes alongside smartphone control over Bluetooth and even a fingerprint reader. Everything is wrapped in an IP65 weather-resistant casing to round out the highlights. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 690 customers. Head below for more from $110.

Also on sale, eufy’s official Amazon storefront also has the eufy Push Button Smart Lock with Wi-Fi Bridge at $149.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $170, you’re saving $20 here and marking one of the best prices to date. This offering trades the touchscreen and fingerprint features found above for a bundled Wi-Fi adapter that brings Alexa and Assistant support into the mix. Or you could ditch the bridge to drop the price to $109.99, down from $130. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find plenty of other ways to elevate your setup. Whether you’re invested with Siri, Alexa, or Assistant, there are plenty of discounts ranging from ecobee smart thermostats to garage door opener hubs and more.

eufy Touchscreen Smart Lock features:

With a durable zinc alloy, stainless steel frame, and front door deadbolt lock, Smart Lock handles the daily comings and goings of a busy household. You can install Smart deadbolt lock in just 15 minutes, all by yourself, and using only a screwdriver—saving you money on calling a contractor.

