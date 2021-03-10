Upgrade your home with meross’ smart garage door opener, outdoor plug, or switches from $15

Meross Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wi-Fi Smart Garage Door Opener Upgrade Kit for $26.39 shipped with the code KIP4C97W and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $36, today’s deal saves $10 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. If your garage door doesn’t have Wi-Fi-connectivity built-in, it’s time to add it. This kit allows you to upgrade older openers with modern features. You can get notifications when the garage door opens or closes when it stays open too long, and more. Plus, it also allows you to use Alexa to close a garage door with simple voice commands. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

More about the meross Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener

Stay alert by different notification modes such as garage door open/ close status, overtime notification and overnight notification

Meross smart garage opener works with Mediatek IoT chipset that supply Chipest for Amazon Echo smart speaker

Installation is much easier than you may think

