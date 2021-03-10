FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your home with meross’ smart garage door opener, outdoor plug, or switches from $15

-
Smart Home
From $15

Meross Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wi-Fi Smart Garage Door Opener Upgrade Kit for $26.39 shipped with the code KIP4C97W and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $36, today’s deal saves $10 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. If your garage door doesn’t have Wi-Fi-connectivity built-in, it’s time to add it. This kit allows you to upgrade older openers with modern features. You can get notifications when the garage door opens or closes when it stays open too long, and more. Plus, it also allows you to use Alexa to close a garage door with simple voice commands. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Other meross deals:

  • Outdoor Dual Smart Plug: $15 (Reg. $20)
    • w/ code WT5DIPKJ + on-page coupon
  • 4-pack Wi-Fi Smart Switches: $32 (Reg. $40)
    • w/ code CBE7RW8N + on-page coupon

Now that you’ve upgraded your garage, patio, and lighting, be sure to swing by our smart home guide for other great discounts. For example, today we’re seeing deals on Roborock’s S6 MaxV LiDAR-enabled smart robot vacuum, ecobee’s HomeKit SmartCamera, the Yale Assure Touchscreen Smart Lock, and more. We’re constantly updating it with the latest discounts from around the web, so be sure to bookmark the page and check back often.

More about the meross Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener

  • Stay alert by different notification modes such as garage door open/ close status, overtime notification and overnight notification
  • Meross smart garage opener works with Mediatek IoT chipset that supply Chipest for Amazon Echo smart speaker
  • Installation is much easier than you may think

