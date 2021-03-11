ecobee3 lite smart thermostat delivers HomeKit support at $120 (Save 29%)

Woot currently offers the ecobee3 lite Smart HomeKit Thermostat for $119.99 in open-box condition. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Down from the usual $169 going rate you’d pay on a new model at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 29% in savings and marks the best price we’ve seen in over two months. Whether you’re looking to ride out the rest of the winter weather or already have summer on the mind, ecobee3 lite delivers smart climate control throughout your home. Alongside HomeKit integration, there’s also automatic scheduling, as well as Alexa and Assistant support. Over 5,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

If you’re not ready to go all-in on a smart thermostat yet, picking up this programmable Honeywell option for $46 is a great alternative, that’ll also let you save some cash. Sure you won’t find the voice control or other Intelligent functionality here, but this option does support 7-day scheduling to create a more personalized heating schedule throughout the rest of winter.

Speaking of ecobee, we’re still tracking a new all-time low on its HomeKit SmartCamera at $80. That’s alongside all of the markdowns in our smart home guide, including these ongoing meross discounts from $18 and more.

ecobee3 lite features:

Ensure uncompromised comfort with this ecobee3 lite smart thermostat. Its DataRhythm technology provides intuitive temperature adjustment based on the current weather, family schedules, desired settings and information from room sensors for efficient operation.

