FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ecobee3 lite smart thermostat delivers HomeKit support at $120 (Save 29%)

-
Smart Homewootecobee
Reg. $169 $120

Woot currently offers the ecobee3 lite Smart HomeKit Thermostat for $119.99 in open-box condition. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Down from the usual $169 going rate you’d pay on a new model at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 29% in savings and marks the best price we’ve seen in over two months. Whether you’re looking to ride out the rest of the winter weather or already have summer on the mind, ecobee3 lite delivers smart climate control throughout your home. Alongside HomeKit integration, there’s also automatic scheduling, as well as Alexa and Assistant support. Over 5,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

If you’re not ready to go all-in on a smart thermostat yet, picking up this programmable Honeywell option for $46 is a great alternative, that’ll also let you save some cash. Sure you won’t find the voice control or other Intelligent functionality here, but this option does support 7-day scheduling to create a more personalized heating schedule throughout the rest of winter.

Speaking of ecobee, we’re still tracking a new all-time low on its HomeKit SmartCamera at $80. That’s alongside all of the markdowns in our smart home guide, including these ongoing meross discounts from $18 and more.

ecobee3 lite features:

Ensure uncompromised comfort with this ecobee3 lite smart thermostat. Its DataRhythm technology provides intuitive temperature adjustment based on the current weather, family schedules, desired settings and information from room sensors for efficient operation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

woot

ecobee

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Get some cast iron with these colorful 7-qt. Cuisinart ...
Save up to 25% on Anker eufy smart locks starting at $1...
Let iRobot’s pet-ready Roomba 960 Robot Vac handl...
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live see 38% discount to new all-ti...
Upgrade your home with meross’ smart garage door ...
Roborock’s S6 MaxV robot vacuum has LiDAR mapping...
Sony’s PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controlle...
Govee’s outdoor RGB LED strip spans 33-feet and u...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $90+

Get some cast iron with these colorful 7-qt. Cuisinart casserole dishes from $50 (Reg. $90+)

From $50 Learn More
Save 25%

Save up to 25% on Anker eufy smart locks starting at $110

From $110 Learn More
60% off

Smartphone Accessories: Mpow 15W Qi Car Charger Mount $30 (Save 25%), more

From $6 Learn More
55% off

Top-rated Notability app for iOS and Mac now 55% off, deals from $4 + freebie promo

$4 Learn More
30% off

Amazon offers false eyelashes and eyeliner from $7 Prime shipped, today only

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $1

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Wonder Boy, Agent A, Battle Chasers, Money Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $25, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $30, more

$25 Learn More
Shop now

Apple’s new TV show sale discounts complete series from $30

From $30 Learn More