ecobee’s HomeKit SmartCamera drops to new all-time low at $80 (Save 38%), more

Amazon currently offers the ecobee 1080p HomeKit SmartCamera for $79.99 shipped. Normally fetching $130, it recently dropped to $100 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $20, saving you 38% overall, and marking a new all-time low. ecobee SmartCamera arrives into your smart home with 1080p feeds as well as HomeKit Secure Video support for cloud storage and added privacy benefits. That’s alongside motion detection features and support for the greatest ecobee security ecosystem. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, which largely agrees with the ratings you’ll find at Amazon. Head below for more.

As noted above, the SmartCamera can pair with other ecobee accessories for added security functionality. Luckily, right now you can also save on a pair of the ecobbe SmartSensor for $59 at Amazon. Down from the usual $80 going rate, you’re saving 26% and marking the best price to date. These devices are great for monitoring whether a door has been opened or whether you forgot to close a window. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If the added integration with other ecobee accessories isn’t much of a perk for you, there are quite a few other discounted security upgrades to be had in our smart home guide. Today saw various Anker HomeKit cameras go on sale from $36, which are joined by a series of Arlo camera deals starting at $100.

ecobee HomeKit SmartCamera features:

A clear view of home. With its sharp image quality, 180° field of view, and Alexa Built-in, you can connect with what matters most like never before. The ecobee SmartCamera with voice control alerts you to what’s happening at home, so you don’t miss a thing. Using Wi-Fi and GPS, it detects when family members enter or exit the home, and automatically stops recording when they’re home, always keeping your privacy paramount.

