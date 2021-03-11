FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best men’s rain jackets for spring under $60: L.L. Bean, Carhartt, Columbia, more

-
FashionNews

Spring is almost a week away and the showers will soon be approaching for many of us. Be sure you’re prepared with stylish and functional rain jackets. Most brands have debut options for men, and today we’re rounding up the best options for under $60. Inside this guide you’ll find top brands including L.L. Bean, Carhartt, Columbia, and more. So be sure to head below to find all of our top picks. Also, check out our latest guide to Birkenstock’s new spring arrivals here.

L.L. Bean rain jackets

One of the most notable styles from L.L. Bean is technically more of a pullover, and it’s called the Mountain Classic Anorak. If you’re planning on some spring hiking, this is a great option. This anorak style is wind- and water-resistant and has a drawstring hood. The color block design is very fashionable and this style is priced at $40. Rated 4.5/5 stars from L.L. Bean customers.

Columbia rain styles

A phenomenal rain jacket option for men is the Glenaker Lake Style that’s priced from just $29. This style is completely waterproof and is available in an array of color options. This jacket is also very lightweight, making it great for layering during transitional weather. It’s highly compact, which is nice for traveling or storing away. With over 900 reviews from Columbia customers, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars.

Carhartt Men’s options for spring

Carhartt has become a very popular brand for men of all ages. One of the most notable styles for this spring is the Carhartt Rockford Rain Jacket that can currently be found on Amazon. This style is priced right under $60 and is available in several color options. This jacket is water-repellant and has a three-piece hood with a drawstring. I also love that this style can be machine-washed. With over 1,300 reviews from Amazon customers, this style is rated 4.6/5 stars.

Marmot PreCip jacket

Finally, be sure to check out the Marmot PreCip Jacket. This lightweight style is also waterproof and priced right under $60. Marmot is known for its high-quality outerwear and this jacket will not disappoint. It was also made to be highly breathable and has several zippered spaces to hold essentials. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Amazon customers, you can choose from an array of colors.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

About the Author

Home Depot debuts spring collection of electric outdoor...
Pad & Quill launches new smart leather Brief AirPo...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Outerwear Event takes up to...
New details on Bethesda x Microsoft merger today? Round...
Airthings debuts new View Plus air quality monitor with...
Nordstrom Rack’s Hiking Sale offers Merrell, Nike...
Reebok St. Patrick’s Day Sale takes 40% off runni...
Timbuk2 Daylight Savings Sale takes 30% off MacBook bac...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

L.L. Bean’s new March sale takes up to 60% off boots, jackets, more from $13

From $13 Learn More
44% off

Champion apparel from $8 Prime shipped at Amazon, today only

From $8 Learn More

Under Armour’s new spring arrivals are live with running shoes, apparel, more

Learn More

Lululemon’s new spring line has you ready for warm weather with lightweight layers, more

Learn More

Home Depot debuts spring collection of electric outdoor tools from DEWALT, RYOBI, more

Learn More
35% off

Illuminate your yard for spring BBQs with the fam using four of these solar LED lights at $4.50 each

$18 Learn More
15% off

Pad & Quill launches new smart leather Brief AirPods Max Case, now 15% off

$153 Learn More
57% off

At $8.50 Prime shipped and 57% off, don’t miss out on this touchless forehead thermometer

$8.50 Learn More