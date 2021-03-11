Spring is almost a week away and the showers will soon be approaching for many of us. Be sure you’re prepared with stylish and functional rain jackets. Most brands have debut options for men, and today we’re rounding up the best options for under $60. Inside this guide you’ll find top brands including L.L. Bean, Carhartt, Columbia, and more. So be sure to head below to find all of our top picks. Also, check out our latest guide to Birkenstock’s new spring arrivals here.

L.L. Bean rain jackets

One of the most notable styles from L.L. Bean is technically more of a pullover, and it’s called the Mountain Classic Anorak. If you’re planning on some spring hiking, this is a great option. This anorak style is wind- and water-resistant and has a drawstring hood. The color block design is very fashionable and this style is priced at $40. Rated 4.5/5 stars from L.L. Bean customers.

Columbia rain styles

A phenomenal rain jacket option for men is the Glenaker Lake Style that’s priced from just $29. This style is completely waterproof and is available in an array of color options. This jacket is also very lightweight, making it great for layering during transitional weather. It’s highly compact, which is nice for traveling or storing away. With over 900 reviews from Columbia customers, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars.

Carhartt Men’s options for spring

Carhartt has become a very popular brand for men of all ages. One of the most notable styles for this spring is the Carhartt Rockford Rain Jacket that can currently be found on Amazon. This style is priced right under $60 and is available in several color options. This jacket is water-repellant and has a three-piece hood with a drawstring. I also love that this style can be machine-washed. With over 1,300 reviews from Amazon customers, this style is rated 4.6/5 stars.

Marmot PreCip jacket

Finally, be sure to check out the Marmot PreCip Jacket. This lightweight style is also waterproof and priced right under $60. Marmot is known for its high-quality outerwear and this jacket will not disappoint. It was also made to be highly breathable and has several zippered spaces to hold essentials. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Amazon customers, you can choose from an array of colors.

