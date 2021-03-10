Birkenstock is a staple summer sandal, and their new spring arrivals are perfect for warm weather. The new Birkenstock design has the motto, “Effortless style, exceptional comfort.” From classic sandals to sneakers and even heels, there is a style for everyone. There are more than 240 new styles to choose from, so be sure to head below to find all of our top picks. Best of all, Birkenstock features free standard delivery on all orders. Also, check out our latest guide to the COACH x Sephora Collection here.

German company Birkenstock traces its roots back to 1774. The brand’s iconic cork-and-latex footbed is the foundation for all Birkenstock shoes, providing natural all-day support. High-grade, long-lasting materials enhance the simplicity of the shoes’ design and functionality. Thoughtful, eco-friendly production practices ensure minimal waste and environmental impact.

Birkenstock sandals

One of the best-selling styles for spring and summer is called the Arizona Sandal. This year they came out with an array of fun color options including a color block design. The new Arizona Birko-Flor Black Sandals are a standout. Both men and women can style this pair and you can choose from four color options. They’re priced at $115 and have a molded footbed that promotes comfort. This style is also supportive with strategically placed buckles and a deep heel cup. I personally own the Arizona sandals, and they’re exceptionally comfortable. I also love how versatile they are to dress up or down.

Birkenstock also has a new style for this spring that has a thong design, and it’s available in an array of neutral color options. The Gizeh Big Buckle Sandals are made for women and would look nice with dresses, skirts, jeans, shorts, and more. The large buckle on the side adds a statement and they are designed for comfort as well. This sandal has great arch support and would also make a nice pool shoe as well. They’re currently priced at $145.

Sneakers for spring

Another great option is the Oswego Canvas Sneaker that’s also made for both men and women. This slip-on style allows you to head out the door in a breeze. It’s available in two colors and the outsole features grooves that help give you traction. These sneakers are also cushioned for added comfort and lightweight as well. This casual style will go with jeans, shorts, chino pants, or joggers alike, and they’re priced at $130.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!