Fossil’s always-on Carlyle Smartwatch hits second-best price at $118 off, more from $30

Amazon is offering the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch for $177 shipped. That’s $118 off the typical rate there and marks a return to the second-best price we have tracked. Those of you on the hunt for a platform-agnostic smartwatch shouldn’t overlook today’s deal. Once armed with Carlyle you’ll be able to run a plethora of Wear OS apps, track heart rate, easily check the time, and the list goes on. Its case size measures 44mm and is comprised of stainless steel. Additionally, wearers can also keep tabs on their sleep history, monitor restfulness, and set goals. Check out our hands-on review to learn more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another discounted smartwatch priced at $30.

We’ve also spotted that YLT_BUSI US (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Letsfit IW1 Smartwatch for $29.99 shipped when the on-page 25% off coupon has been clipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. This highly-affordable smartwatch features automatic step tracking, heart rate monitoring, and more. There are 14 different sport modes and once paired with a smartphone it can also pull in GPS data. Smartphone notifications are relayed to your wrist, paving the way for quick triage of whatever may currently need your attention. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could opt for Amazfit Band 5 at $32 when clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. This unit turned some heads when it debuted shortly after Apple Watch Series 6 with a blood oxygen monitor for a fraction of the cost. Other headlining features include Alexa integration and up to 15-day battery life. Learn all about it in our release coverage.

And if you’re on the hunt for traditional watches, swing by yesterday’s list of Armani timepieces up to 43% off and priced as low as $79.

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Smartwatch features:

Smartwatches powered with Wear OS by Google work with iPhone and Android phones

24-hour battery life + multi-day extended mode. Recharges up to 80% in under an hour

Heart Rate & Activity Tracking using Google Fit; Built-in GPS for distance tracking; Swimproof design 3ATM; New wellness enchancements allow you to track sleep history, monitor your restfulness and set sleep goals

